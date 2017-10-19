  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Bar Of Ireland To Honour The Woman Who Exposed The Tuam Mother & Baby Home Scandal.

"The Bar of Ireland has announced that Tuam amateur historian Catherine Corless will receive its Human Rights Award for 2017. The association of barristers says the award is "in recognition of her tireless work in relation to the Tuam Mother and Baby Home".

Tuam historian Catherine Corless to receive human rights award...

Some well deserved recognition for Catherine Corless.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Agreed. And it would be a shocking indictment of the University of Ireland were she not to receive an honorary degree when you consider the awful characters who do line up for such honours merely because they've come to an end in their political careers.

I can think of few people who deserve recognition more than Ms Corless in such ways in Ireland at the moment.
 
There is already a thread on this Saga here:

http://www.politics.ie/forum/current-affairs/226499-mass-unmarked-grave-tuam-800-babies.html

It should be merged in with that one surely?

It is worth pointing out that Mz Corless has proven nothing at all

All she unearthed was that there is no record bar one that those kids had any known grave

Until there is all full excavation we just don't know

Folks this group 'The Bar of Ireland' is not a drinking Club but is the representative body for barristers who are members of the Law Library in Ireland

As Barristers they should know that before conclusions can be reached Evidence is needed to be produced and examined - indeed cross examined.

Making conclusions based on pointing the finger

- would not stand up in a Court of Law....!

BTW last year the Irish Naval Service received their award for its work in saving thousands of lives in the Mediterranean during the migration crisis!

Go figure....:?
 
Completely different subject, browl. Can you not read.
 
Nice to see that she's getting recognition for her courage and determination.

And an honorary degree would definitely be indicated, IMO. Specially given the way her work was dismissed initially in some quarters because she wasn't a "real" historian.
 
Well deserved and demonstrates great fortitude and excellence. The fact that the xtians want to shut her up and are gone all jesuitical on her is a measure of her success. Further awards I’m sure would continue to highlight this and other horrors. The archives of the parallel state that was run by the rcc should be made public on a similar basis to Departmental records.
 
Absolutely delighted for Catherine Corless. Her painstaking historical work has exposed a dark underside to Irish society. A side we need to acknowledge, to learn from and to be better from.
 
Well deserved.
 
You are so much on the wrong side of history it's hilarious
 
Well deserved. An honorary degree from Maynooth would be particularly appropriate.
 
She isn't - she has no qualifications in the Subject
 
Who tried to shut her up?

Answer: No one

Indeed many in this Country have all too happy to run with her story

- and add lurid details of their own!:shock:
 
I Hope they get terry prone to give her the award along with an apology for her Church-inspired disgusting attack on Catherine Corless
 
You should be ashamed of that post but I doubt you do shame.
 
I'd say RC plc (IRL) are not too happy about this, which can only be a good thing.
 
