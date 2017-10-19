Bar Of Ireland To Honour The Woman Who Exposed The Tuam Mother & Baby Home Scandal.

bagel
"The Bar of Ireland has announced that Tuam amateur historian Catherine Corless will receive its Human Rights Award for 2017. The association of barristers says the award is "in recognition of her tireless work in relation to the Tuam Mother and Baby Home".
Source:
Tuam historian Catherine Corless to receive human rights award...
Some well deserved recognition for Catherine Corless.
