Bastille Day - How to repair Franco-Irish relations?

FloatingVoterTralee

Until the election of Sarkozy and the WC debacle, it's fair to say that France was the Continental nation with whom we shared the closest cultural affinity - the most-widely taught foreign language, extensive trading and tourism links and historical-cultural ties dating back centuries. Today being the French National Holiday, it seems the appropriate time to question what actions can be taken by both governments to repair the increasingly-fraught relationship and convey to French people in general that our difficulties are political, rather than with the nation as a whole?
 


Equinox

Well, the French could storm the Élysée Palace and throw that odious little midgit and his 'Marie Antoinette' into the Bastille, that would go a long way towards repairing relations in my book....
 
Munnkeyman

We should send Barney McKenna and Tony Mac Mahon back over there and get them to play this,

[video=youtube;u_leFY8oFbg]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_leFY8oFbg[/video]

Just to remind the ungrateful, insolent and arrogant cheese-eating surrender-munnkeys of their place.
 
seanad voter

Ireland could send them a mounted Thierry Henry's left hand.
 
Schomberg

Pass the Freedom Fries!
 
seanad voter

Do you want to go large ?

Oooo, la-la, Matronne !
 
The Saltees Eagle

Equinox said:
Well, the French could storm the Élysée Palace and throw that odious little midgit and his 'Marie Antoinette' into the Bastille, that would go a long way towards repairing relations in my book....
In fairness they've already done that. They probably feel its our turn now. Which I'd agree with.
 
Schomberg

We're all naturally more aligned with our kith and kin in the Anglosphere anyway. Who needs the French? Lets just cozy up to London a bit more and send them in as our boot boys :lol:
 
Arracht

Schomberg said:
We're all naturally more aligned with our kith and kin in the Anglosphere anyway. Who needs the French? Lets just cozy up to London a bit more and send them in as our boot boys :lol:
Nah, why deal with the monkey when we can have the organ grinder? We should cozy up to Washington. petunia
 
DuineEile

Schomberg said:
We're all naturally more aligned with our kith and kin in the Anglosphere anyway. Who needs the French? Lets just cozy up to London a bit more and send them in as our boot boys :lol:
They may be your kin and kin. They are certainly not mine. Can we cosy up to the YUK much more without our shoes being the only thing left sticking out of the UK's arse?


Schomberg

Arracht said:
Nah, why deal with the monkey when we can have the organ grinder? We should cozy up to Washington. petunia
Indeed! Our Kith and Kin in the Anglosphere mate ;)

The arrogance of the French does my head in. Wee story, but last year we went to france for a long weekend (smoozing the missus ya know), walked into a little shop and some fat beret wearing garlic muncher, fag hanging out the side of his mouth, was sitting there. Asked for a pack of fags, he gives me the worst look, them throws a box of 200 fags on the counter. takes a drag on his fag. Sheepishly, I said errm, I just want one pack. he lets out the biggest groan like he couldn't be arsed to rip open the box. Does it and flings the box of fags at me :lol:
 
Tea Party Patriot

FloatingVoterTralee said:
Until the election of Sarkozy and the WC debacle, it's fair to say that France was the Continental nation with whom we shared the closest cultural affinity - the most-widely taught foreign language, extensive trading and tourism links and historical-cultural ties dating back centuries. Today being the French National Holiday, it seems the appropriate time to question what actions can be taken by both governments to repair the increasingly-fraught relationship and convey to French people in general that our difficulties are political, rather than with the nation as a whole?
Just a suggestion, but if they locked Sarkozy in the Bastille for the day it would be a start towards appeasing us.
 
Schomberg said:
Indeed! Our Kith and Kin in the Anglosphere mate ;)

The arrogance of the French does my head in. Wee story, but last year we went to france for a long weekend (smoozing the missus ya know), walked into a little shop and some fat beret wearing garlic muncher, fag hanging out the side of his mouth, was sitting there. Asked for a pack of fags, he gives me the worst look, them throws a box of 200 fags on the counter. takes a drag on his fag. Sheepishly, I said errm, I just want one pack. he lets out the biggest groan like he couldn't be arsed to rip open the box. Does it and flings the box of fags at me :lol:
Did you ask for Gauloises or Gitanes?
 
Schomberg

DuineEile said:
They may be your kin and kin. They are certainly not mine. Can we cosy up to the YUK much more without our shoes being the only thing left sticking out of the UK's arse?


D
So much bitterness Duine...tut.
 
Schomberg said:
Marlboro. Mans fags. petunia
That's where the problem lies you see. American smokes like Lucky Strike or Marlboro
kindle feelings of inadequacy among French males, it's a remnant of WW2.

Lol, I threw a bit of a strop recently when someone bought me Lights instead of Red:oops:
 
Toman13

FloatingVoterTralee said:
Until the election of Sarkozy and the WC debacle, it's fair to say that France was the Continental nation with whom we shared the closest cultural affinity - the most-widely taught foreign language, extensive trading and tourism links and historical-cultural ties dating back centuries. Today being the French National Holiday, it seems the appropriate time to question what actions can be taken by both governments to repair the increasingly-fraught relationship and convey to French people in general that our difficulties are political, rather than with the nation as a whole?
Why should we? What have they ever done for us within the last 100 years? I would rather increase relations with Japan. At least they aren't bullying us for their own advantage. Plus, Nintendo are AWESOME!
 
Cooperate for freedom

I would start with standing on that little pipsqueak Sarkozy.
 
