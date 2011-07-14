Bastille Day - How to repair Franco-Irish relations?

FloatingVoterTralee
Until the election of Sarkozy and the WC debacle, it's fair to say that France was the Continental nation with whom we shared the closest cultural affinity - the most-widely taught foreign language, extensive trading and tourism links and historical-cultural ties dating back centuries. Today being the French National Holiday, it seems the appropriate time to question what actions can be taken by both governments to repair the increasingly-fraught relationship and convey to French people in general that our difficulties are political, rather than with the nation as a whole?