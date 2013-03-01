Beastly in Eastleigh - UKIP take 2nd campaigning on Immigration in a 92% White Constituency

Dublin 4
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2011
- Messages
- 12,732
UKIP have surged from 3.6% in 2010 to take 2nd, deprived only by Postal Votes from 1st place.
Lib Dem over 13K
UKIP over 11K
Cons over 10K
Lab over 4K
Andrew Neil on "This Week" remarked that it was startling that in a Constituency with so few immigrants that UKIP could do so well campaigning on Immigration.
What is happening in the UK re the Multicultural Model & its relationship with the EU?
What is happening within the UK & its own Nations with Scotland's Referendum coming up?
Borough of Eastleigh - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
One thing you can be sure of for Cam tonight is - it's Beastly in Eastleigh.
Lib Dem over 13K
UKIP over 11K
Cons over 10K
Lab over 4K
Andrew Neil on "This Week" remarked that it was startling that in a Constituency with so few immigrants that UKIP could do so well campaigning on Immigration.
What is happening in the UK re the Multicultural Model & its relationship with the EU?
What is happening within the UK & its own Nations with Scotland's Referendum coming up?
Borough of Eastleigh - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
One thing you can be sure of for Cam tonight is - it's Beastly in Eastleigh.