Beastly in Eastleigh - UKIP take 2nd campaigning on Immigration in a 92% White Constituency

Lib Dem over 13K

UKIP over 11K

Cons over 10K

Lab over 4K



Andrew Neil on "This Week" remarked that it was startling that in a Constituency with so few immigrants that UKIP could do so well campaigning on Immigration.



What is happening in the UK re the Multicultural Model & its relationship with the EU?



What is happening within the UK & its own Nations with Scotland's Referendum coming up?



One thing you can be sure of for Cam tonight is - it's Beastly in Eastleigh.



I went to go on the other Eastleigh thread, to make a point similar to the OP and saw this.UKIP are the TUV of Toryism, glad to see the Unionists in the North are more sensible than they're counterparts in Britain.UKIP are horrible, nasty party effectively Empire Loyalist (their views on Ireland are best shown by donning leprachaun costumes in the EU Parliament - they thought that was a show of solidarity), as I posted on the other thread they out flanked the Tories on the right.Farrage is a slightly amusing golf club bore, the real beneficiary of this result is another "character" Boris Johnson.He may come across as a Wodehousian buffoon / buffer. In reality he is a bit of an Empire Loyalist, deeply ambitious and ruthless (the Darius Guppy episode) I suspect he is targeting Richmond (London) and his Boris Island Airport was all about pandering to the green vote of this borough on Heathrow's flight path (though clearly he knows more about tube strikes than bird strikes).