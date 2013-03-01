Beastly in Eastleigh - UKIP take 2nd campaigning on Immigration in a 92% White Constituency

UKIP have surged from 3.6% in 2010 to take 2nd, deprived only by Postal Votes from 1st place.

Lib Dem over 13K
UKIP over 11K
Cons over 10K
Lab over 4K

Andrew Neil on "This Week" remarked that it was startling that in a Constituency with so few immigrants that UKIP could do so well campaigning on Immigration.

What is happening in the UK re the Multicultural Model & its relationship with the EU?

What is happening within the UK & its own Nations with Scotland's Referendum coming up?

Borough of Eastleigh - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

One thing you can be sure of for Cam tonight is - it's Beastly in Eastleigh.

 


A very biased title for an significant result. Disappointing - I will not be commenting further on this thread because of it.
 
It's tongue in cheek...
 
Those guys could do with PR STV over there, 13k trumps the other 25k with the second and third on 11k and 10k.
 
Lib Dem 32.1%
UKIP 27.8%
Con 25.4%
Lab 9.8%
Others 4.9%

A truly amazing result for King Nidge - 3.6% to 27.8% from 2010...

 
On this stuff about "92% white constituency" - I'm not sure I see the relevance to immigration.

Believe me, I live in one of the most multicultural cities in the UK and it is hardly a novelty to hear second and third generation immigrants complaining about recent immigration, which is actually overwhelmingly white in many areas as a lot of it comes from Eastern Europe.

Immigration and race are not nearly as linked as the media would like to pretend, and people who are concerned about immigration are not necessarily racist.
 
UKIP - home of the nasty " little Englander " , right wing , Sun reading , Johnny foreigner phobic type suffering from EDS ( Empire Deprivation Syndrome ) Simply BNP lite !
 
No longer can UKIP be written off as a fringe, Far-Right movement.
 
Dame_Enda said:
No longer can UKIP be written off as a fringe, Far-Right movement.
Click to expand...
Why ? Getting 25% of the vote and coming second in the odd constituency means nothing in terms of the first past the post UK election system overall. Eastleigh with 92% white electorate is just the kind of constituency the UKIP party would do well in , it's in areas where there are few immigrants that you get the most latent fear of foreign types !
Have you ever been there ? It's like God's waiting room , place is a dead hole .
 
Dublin 4 said:
UKIP have surged from 3.6% in 2010 to take 2nd, deprived only by Postal Votes from 1st place.

Lib Dem over 13K
UKIP over 11K
Cons over 10K
Lab over 4K

Andrew Neil on "This Week" remarked that it was startling that in a Constituency with so few immigrants that UKIP could do so well campaigning on Immigration.

What is happening in the UK re the Multicultural Model & its relationship with the EU?

What is happening within the UK & its own Nations with Scotland's Referendum coming up?

Borough of Eastleigh - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia


One thing you can be sure of for Cam tonight is - it's Beastly in Eastleigh.

Click to expand...
I went to go on the other Eastleigh thread, to make a point similar to the OP and saw this.

UKIP are the TUV of Toryism, glad to see the Unionists in the North are more sensible than they're counterparts in Britain.
UKIP are horrible, nasty party effectively Empire Loyalist (their views on Ireland are best shown by donning leprachaun costumes in the EU Parliament - they thought that was a show of solidarity), as I posted on the other thread they out flanked the Tories on the right.
Farrage is a slightly amusing golf club bore, the real beneficiary of this result is another "character" Boris Johnson.
He may come across as a Wodehousian buffoon / buffer. In reality he is a bit of an Empire Loyalist, deeply ambitious and ruthless (the Darius Guppy episode) I suspect he is targeting Richmond (London) and his Boris Island Airport was all about pandering to the green vote of this borough on Heathrow's flight path (though clearly he knows more about tube strikes than bird strikes).
 
Bit rich for anyone in UK to whinge about non nationals taking over their country, they should take a look and see how many countries they took over down through the centuries and they by the way didn't take the low paid jobs either!
 
Vega1447 said:
Is it becoming a major Far-Right movement?
Click to expand...
More importantly, it may be accepted as being a centre-right party. The shrieks of indignation from the Politicially Correct guardianistas and others over the next week or so should be rather loud. However the real wake-up call would have been for the Tories.
 
blokesbloke said:
On this stuff about "92% white constituency" - I'm not sure I see the relevance to immigration.

Believe me, I live in one of the most multicultural cities in the UK and it is hardly a novelty to hear second and third generation immigrants complaining about recent immigration, which is actually overwhelmingly white in many areas as a lot of it comes from Eastern Europe.

Immigration and race are not nearly as linked as the media would like to pretend, and people who are concerned about immigration are not necessarily racist.
Click to expand...

Don't be coming around here talking sense you fascist backstard.
 
Levellers said:
The membership of UKIP crosses over with BNP, NF, EDL, etcetera.
Click to expand...
Once again we get the tiresome ranting of people calling UKIP far right. It isn't. The use of the moniker "far right" to smear any party that upsets the status quo is pathetic. Farage has made it clear there is no place for racist in UKIP and it is the only party with a constitution that expressly forbids racism and xenophobia.
 
Clanrickard said:
Once again we get the tiresome ranting of people calling UKIP far right. It isn't. The use of the moniker "far right" to smear any party that upsets the status quo is pathetic. Farage has made it clear there is no place for racist in UKIP and it is the only party with a constitution that expressly forbids racism and xenophobia.
Click to expand...
Which doesn't actually change the point about membership crossover.
 
toconn said:
UKIP - home of the nasty " little Englander " , right wing , Sun reading , Johnny foreigner phobic type suffering from EDS ( Empire Deprivation Syndrome ) Simply BNP lite !
Click to expand...
Has a free for all emigration policy led to support for such a political party?
 
