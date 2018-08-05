Before the Civil War: The Newtowncunningham incident in Co. Donegal, May 1922

Éireann_Ascendant

Éireann_Ascendant

Article on a clash in Co. Donegal in May 1922 during the lead-up to the Civil War.

A Debatable Ambush: The Newtowncunningham Incident in Co. Donegal, May 1922

On the 4th May 1922, a convoy of pro-Treaty IRA men drove through the town of Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal, and came under fire from a party of their anti-Treaty counterparts. The engagement lasted no more than three minutes, yet had been savage in its intensity, with three men killed, all Donegal natives from the pro-Treaty side. One survivor described it as a "veritable tornado."

That it was an ambush, as initially reported, would be among the details disputed in the days to come.


(Pro-Treaty soldiers on a lorry)

At the inquest conducted by the pro-Treaty authorities, it was claimed that the convoy had been callously lured into a trap. In response, Seán Lehane, the commanding officer of the anti-Treaty IRA in Donegal, wrote to the press to tell his side of the story.

His men in Newtowncunningham, he said, had been unaware of the identity of the convoy coming towards them, thinking it to be of the British military that was stationed in nearby Derry. When the newcomers were revealed to be fellow Irishmen, Lehane called on them to halt and had instead been fired upon. In the resulting shoot-out, it had been the Pro-Treatyites, Lehane claimed, who had precipitated it with the first shot.

Lehane also stressed the essentially defensive nature of his side: "On several occasions parties of them were at our mercy, but we fired only with the intention of dislodging them."

It was only later that the news that a truce between the two hostile factions had been signed in Dublin that morning reached Donegal - too late to have made a difference in Newtowncunningham.

One detail that Lehane left out was that he had been in Donegal, despite being from Cork, in the first place as part of a joint venture, secretly agreed by Michael Collins and Liam Lynch, to continue the fight against British rule in Ulster. The Anti-Treatyites would provide the manpower, while the other side supplied weapons.

At some point, however, this accord had gone badly wrong, resulting in five deaths altogether on the 4th May, two of them civilians, and a furthering of the bitter divisions between former comrades.


(Newtowncunningham today)
 


The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

The anti treaty account in the OP does not sound in the least plausible.
Also highly unlikely that fanatic lunatic Liam Lynch and Collins would have agreed on anything .
This is history written by some Fianna Fáil Devalera embongi with the usual agenda to twist the truth.
 
T

Talk Back

The renegade Free State army (deserts and betrays an organization, country, or set of principles) were obviously not the IRA. They had already deserted the army of the Irish Republic, the Irish Republican Army, and defected to the renegade Free State army from late Jan. 1922.
 
T

Talk Back

Also, what did the renegade Free State army (deserts and betrays an organization, country, or set of principles) expect? They were driving around in British army trucks that their allies the British army gave them.

The renegade Free State army (deserts and betrays an organization, country, or set of principles) were in fact Crown Forces - it says so in the minutes if the treaty talks. The British army fought side by side with the Free State army during its illegal war against the Irish Republic as declared in 1916, in 1922/23.
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Talk Back said:
The renegade Free State army (deserts and betrays an organization, country, or set of principles) were obviously not the IRA. They had already deserted the army of the Irish Republic, the Irish Republican Army, and defected to the renegade Free State army from late Jan. 1922.
Rubbish.
The people voted to accept the treaty and murderous fascist anti treaty types decided to kill their fellow countrymen .

you de Valera and the rest of the gutties have peddled nothing but fascist shyte to this very day.
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Talk Back said:
Also, what did the renegade Free State army (deserts and betrays an organization, country, or set of principles) expect? They were driving around in British army trucks that their allies the British army gave them.

The renegade Free State army (deserts and betrays an organization, country, or set of principles) were in fact Crown Forces - it says so in the minutes if the treaty talks. The British army fought side by side with the Free State army during its illegal war against the Irish Republic as declared in 1916, in 1922/23.
You hate democracy and want to murder Irish people who support it.
All in the name of a fascist republic controlled by mad extremists with no sense of reality or morality.
 
T

Talk Back

The Field Marshal said:
Rubbish.
The people voted to accept the treaty and murderous fascist anti treaty types decided to kill their fellow countrymen .

you de Valera and the rest of the gutties have peddled nothing but fascist shyte to this very day.
You only think it is rubbish because you clearly know nothing about what you are posting about.

The people never voted on the treaty - the 'Pact' approved by Dail Eirean on the 20th of May and by the Sinn Fein Party on the 23rd of May prevented the people voting on the treaty. Everyone (except Griffith) wanted to remove the electorate from the responsibility of voting on the treaty until the voter registry was updated and the Free State constitution was ready for debate - and they wanted to avert war. Only a moron would suggest that people voted for war.

Read and learn https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/debates/debate/dail/1922-05-20/2/

The 'Pact' were the terms under which the election was run. Sinn Fein ran a joint panel of candidates to form a coalition government to third Dail Eireann. The 'Pact' was binding, and accepted by all in the interest of peace. Dail Eireann rose on the 8th of June and was to reconvene on the 30th of June to discuss the results before forming the third Dail Eireann at 12 P.M. on the 1st of July. 1922.

The renegade Free State army (deserts and betrays an organization, country, or set of principles) had NO authority to attack the Irish Republic on June 28th, four days after the 'Pact' election votes were counted on June 24th - and suppress Dail Eireann two days before it was scheduled to meet to discuss the results of the 'Pact' election on June 30th, and to form the new Dail Eireann (3rd) on July 1st. at 12 p.m.
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Talk Back said:
You only think it is rubbish because you clearly know nothing about what you are posting about.

The people never voted on the treaty - the 'Pact' approved by Dail Eirean on the 20th of May and by the Sinn Fein Party on the 23rd of May prevented the people voting on the treaty." Everyone (except Griffith) wanted to remove the electorate from the responsibility of voting on the treaty until the voter registry was updated and the Free State constitution was ready for debate - and they wanted to avert war. Only a moron would suggest that people voted for war.

Read and learn https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/debates/debate/dail/1922-05-20/2/

The 'Pact' were the terms under which the election was run. Sinn Fein ran a joint panel of candidates to form a coalition government to third Dail Eireann. Dáil Éireann. The 'Pact' was binding, and accepted by all in the interest of peace. Dail Eireann rose on the 8th of June and was to reconvene on the 30th of June to discuss the results before forming the 3rd Dail Eireann at 12 P.M. on the 1st of July. 1922.

The renegade Free State army (deserts and betrays an organization, country, or set of principles) had NO authority to attack the Irish Republic on June 28th, four days after the 'Pact' election votes were counted on June 24th - and suppress Dail Eireann two days before it was scheduled to meet to discuss the results of the 'Pact' election on June 30th, and to form the new Dail Eireann (3rd) on July 1st. at 12 p.m.
You are seeking to re write history.
The treaty was accepted by majority vote in Dáil Éireann.
De Valera then walked out.
A subsequent general election showed even greater support for the treaty.

There was no way that hostilities against the English could achieve anything once the treaty was agreed by Dáil Éireann.
Collins knew exactly how depleted the Ira was.

Devalera did not and shrouded himself in a cloak of murderous self righteousness .
He then instigated the civil war.

That is the reality and you have been following that bad Phuker ever since.
 
T

Talk Back

The Field Marshal said:
You are seeking to re write history.
The treaty was accepted by majority vote in Dáil Éireann.
De Valera then walked out.
A subsequent general election showed even greater support for the treaty.

There was no way that hostilities against the English could achieve anything once the treaty was agreed by Dáil Éireann.
Collins knew exactly how depleted the Ira was.

Devalera did not and shrouded himself in a cloak of murderous self righteousness .
He then instigated the civil war.

That is the reality and you have been following that bad Phuker ever since.
Go away you fool.
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Talk Back said:
Go away you fool.
You see when the historical truth concerning Devalera murderous fascist anti democratic conduct is pointed out you have nothing to say.
That is because you are blind to what that evil bastard did in 1921.
 
R

runwiththewind

The Field Marshal said:
You hate democracy and want to murder Irish people who support it.
All in the name of a fascist republic controlled by mad extremists with no sense of reality or morality.
No sense of morality or reality, isn't that what Cosgrave and later Dev gave us. Both were traitors.
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

runwiththewind said:
No sense of morality or reality, isn't that what Cosgrave and later Dev gave us. Both were traitors.
I disagree.
The Irish civil war was very avoidable.
The fanatics who stoked it up were DeValera, Cathay Brugha, Mary Mc Swiney , Liam Lynch.

They were a minority of hopeless idealists indifferent to the suffering endured by Irish people and blinded by ideological fanaticism .
There cause was deeply immoral and anti democratic.
 
T

Talk Back

The Field Marshal said:
You see when the historical truth concerning Devalera murderous fascist anti democratic conduct is pointed out you have nothing to say.
That is because you are blind to what that evil bastard did in 1921.
You pointed out nothing, except how ignorant of Irish history you are.

Trolls like you should be banned.
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Talk Back said:
You pointed out nothing, except how ignorant of Irish history you are.

Trolls like you should be banned.
Here you go again with your pathetic rubbish in defense of the murderous fascists Liam Lynch and Eamonn DeValera.

These pigs foisted a civil war on the people of Ireland when they rejected the democratic vote of Dáil Éireann to accept a treaty that gave Irish men a real chance to govern their own island.

Pig fools like Devalera were prepared to plunge the country into perpetual warfare against England which had zero chance of success.


These are the evil fools you worship
 
shutuplaura

shutuplaura

The Field Marshal said:
The anti treaty account in the OP does not sound in the least plausible.
Also highly unlikely that fanatic lunatic Liam Lynch and Collins would have agreed on anything .
This is history written by some Fianna Fáil Devalera embongi with the usual agenda to twist the truth.
You are plain wrong. As per usual you confuse your feelings with facts.
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Talk Back said:
I'm about to give you a free education here - thank me after it sinks in.

Dail Eireann voting on treaty was ULTRA VIRES - it was beyond the legal power or authority of Dail Eireann.

The constitutional position from January 1922 till June 1922, when the renegade Free State army (deserts and betrays an organization, country, or set of principles) illegally attacked the Irish Republic was as follows.

The Republic, legally established by the vote of the people, could not be disestablished by its legislature. The legislature (parliament) and Executive (cabinet) were merely organs of the Republic created to maintain and defend the Republic as the established State."

In other words, constitutionally Dail Eireann could not be used to destroy the Irish Republic.

Furthermore, this was clearly understood on January 9th, 1922 when Arthur Griffith took office as President of Dail Eireann. He knew that Dail Eireann could not unilaterally ratify the Treaty, and because of this, he pledged himself to maintain the Republic until it would be disestablished by a vote of the people.

Griffith's exact words were "Dáil Eireann, as the President said (referring to de valera) - I must still and always call him President - can only be disestablished by the will of the Irish people. What I propose to do is this - when we adopt the form of Provisional Government - is to arrange for a plebiscite of the Irish people or a General Election on this question as to whether they will have a Free State or a Republic."

Read and learn https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/debates.../1922-01-09/3/

The people never voted on the treaty or to disestablish Dail Eireann or to disestablish the Irish Republic - the 'Pact' approved by Dail Eireann on the 20th of May and by the Sinn Fein Party on the 23rd of May prevented the people voting on the treaty.
The fact remains that 64 to 57 Dáil deputies voted to accept the treaty in a free vote.

No amount of your retro twisting can change that.

The fact also remains that the blood lust for killing was fomented by your hero Devalera who publicly on the record stated he would murder Irish pro treaty people who stood in his way.

(Wade through blood speech)

You support that pig and the other perverted freak Liam Lynch who thought along similiar lines.

The civil war is over but deluded fools like you just never got it and want to keep the blood flowing.
 
T

Talk Back

The Field Marshal said:
Here you go again with your pathetic rubbish in defense of the murderous fascists Liam Lynch and Eamonn DeValera.

These pigs foisted a civil war on the people of Ireland when they rejected the democratic vote of Dáil Éireann to accept a treaty that gave Irish men a real chance to govern their own island.

Pig fools like Devalera were prepared to plunge the country into perpetual warfare against England which had zero chance of success.


These are the evil fools you worship
I'm about to give you a free education here - thank me after it sinks in.

Dail Eireann voting on treaty was ULTRA VIRES - it was beyond the legal power or authority of Dail Eireann.

The constitutional position from January 1922 till June 1922, when the renegade Free State army (deserts and betrays an organization, country, or set of principles) illegally attacked the Irish Republic was as follows.

The Republic, legally established by the vote of the people, could not be disestablished by its legislature. The legislature (parliament) and Executive (cabinet) were merely organs of the Republic created to maintain and defend the Republic as the established State.

In other words, constitutionally Dail Eireann could not be used to destroy the Irish Republic.

Furthermore, this was clearly understood on January 9th, 1922 when Arthur Griffith took office as President of Dail Eireann. He knew that Dail Eireann could not unilaterally ratify the Treaty, and because of this, he pledged himself to maintain the Republic until it would be disestablished by a vote of the people.

Griffith's exact words were "Dáil Eireann, as the President said (referring to de valera) - I must still and always call him President - can only be disestablished by the will of the Irish people. What I propose to do is this - when we adopt the form of Provisional Government - is to arrange for a plebiscite of the Irish people or a General Election on this question as to whether they will have a Free State or a Republic."

Read and learn https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/debates.../1922-01-09/3/

The people never voted on the treaty or to disestablish Dail Eireann or to disestablish the Irish Republic or for war - the 'Pact' approved by Dail Eireann on the 20th of May and by the Sinn Fein Party on the 23rd of May prevented the people voting on the treaty.

The renegade Free State army (deserts and betrays an organization, country, or set of principles) had NO authority to attack the Irish Republic on June 28th, four days after the 'Pact' election votes were counted on June 24th - and suppress Dail Eireann two days before it was scheduled to meet to discuss the results of the 'Pact' election on June 30th, and to form the new Dail Eireann (3rd) on July 1st. at 12 p.m.
 
R

raetsel

FM & TB: "two bald men fighting over a comb" springs to mind! :)
 
