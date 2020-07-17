Belarus potential to spiral out of control

The circumstances in Belarus are unique in that the regime of Lukashenko is currently destabilised and the Russian response cannot be predicted at this time.
We in the west need to keep cool heads and do nothing that might antagonise the situation. Above all, we need to be alert and keep close eyes on the developments.
While not a Cuban scale crisis we cannot afford to be dismissive the consequences could be deadly.
 
