Belarusian Presidential 'Election' 2020

'Results' coming in from the Belarusian Presidential 'election', which most western analysts consider to be rigged. The Soviet style leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has been in power since 1994.Officially, Lukashenko has won close to 80% of the vote, with main rival Tikhankovskaya in single digits. The recent protest movement was sparked by her husbands arrest.There are however clues that the actual levels of support are much closer than the official count suggests. In some areas where the authorities seem to have not rigged the outcome, the results are almost even. Tikhanovskaya is even leading Lukahshenko in his own district (Uzda).How should the EU respond? Or given what happened after the Maidan movement with the Russian annexation of Crimea and de facto occupation of 2 puppet regimes in Donetsk and Luhansk, would it be better for Belarus if the West refrains from a strong criticism of the election?Updates: Reports on social media of 2000 protesters occupying square in Pinsk.Video from Minsk:Police dragging a man across the road.