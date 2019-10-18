Belfast Big Orange Parade

between the bridges
A Parades Commission spokesperson confirmed: "The Commission received on September 19 notification of a procession on Saturday, November 16 by the Royal Netherlands Football Association along a route from Dublin Road to Donegall Avenue.
"The organiser has notified of 900 participants with the procession taking place from 6pm until 6.30pm."
Belfast orange parade with a difference - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
For the first time a national football association has had to notify the Parades Commission to allow its fans to walk from Belfast city centre to Windsor Park ahead of an international
When feasible and cleared by the fans ambassadors and host authority's the GAWA hold marches to most away games, Iirc this is the first to return the serve, hope they enjoy the visit without the 3 points...
Coconut for anywan who spots moi...
