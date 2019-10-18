Belfast Big Orange Parade

between the bridges

2019-10-18_new_54213529_I1.jpg

A Parades Commission spokesperson confirmed: "The Commission received on September 19 notification of a procession on Saturday, November 16 by the Royal Netherlands Football Association along a route from Dublin Road to Donegall Avenue.


"The organiser has notified of 900 participants with the procession taking place from 6pm until 6.30pm."

Belfast orange parade with a difference - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk

For the first time a national football association has had to notify the Parades Commission to allow its fans to walk from Belfast city centre to Windsor Park ahead of an international
When feasible and cleared by the fans ambassadors and host authority's the GAWA hold marches to most away games, Iirc this is the first to return the serve, hope they enjoy the visit without the 3 points...

Coconut for anywan who spots moi...

 
Buchaill Dana

Life must be slow if walking from a pub to a game is worthy of comment.
 
death or glory

Buchaill Dana said:
Life must be slow if walking from a pub to a game is worthy of comment.
Auch, don't be so bitter.
Have a bit of manners towards the Orangemen.
 
Buchaill Dana

death or glory said:
Auch, don't be so bitter.
Have a bit of manners towards the Orangemen.
How am i bitter? You are the one expecting a pat on the head for being able to get from point a to point b
 
death or glory

Buchaill Dana said:
How am i bitter? You are the one expecting a pat on the head for being able to get from point a to point b
Did it not even occur to you, it is not us parading, it is King Billy's country men the dutch football fans.
Duh.....
 
Kevin Parlon

death or glory

Kevin Parlon said:
Jayzuz. Easier on the eye than the typical boilers you see with cans of tennants at the real thing.
Which do you prefer the one with the yellow tee shirt or the man beside with the red sunglasses.

I bet you really get excited when you see the well dressed Orangemen march past on the Twelfth.
 
Buchaill Dana

death or glory said:
Did it not even occur to you, it is not us parading, it is King Billy's country men the dutch football fans.
Duh.....
I get that. I just don't care. Maybe living in a global alpha city as opposed to a provincial town the ability to manage a crowd doesn't really seem worthy of a thread.
 
Emily Davison

I don’t understand what the OP is meant to be discussing. But did you know the Dutch are the tallest people in Europe. Their country is pretty flat and they are experts at keeping out the sea.
 
Lord Talbot

death or glory said:
Which do you prefer the one with the yellow tee shirt or the man beside with the red sunglasses.

I bet you really get excited when you see the well dressed Orangemen march past on the Twelfth.
They'll be able to get married on Monday.
 
Dame_Enda

King Billy would have been a Remainer. Didnt he cross the sea to conquer England for the Netherlands.
 
L

Levellers

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 30, 2011
Messages
14,353
Dame_Enda said:
King Billy would have been a Remainer. Didnt he cross the sea to conquer England for the Netherlands.
You are correct. England has been conquered three times and acquiesced on all three occasions.

Firstly by the French in 1066, King Liam in 1688 and the Germans in 1714.
 
Lord Talbot

Levellers said:
You are correct. England has been conquered three times and acquiesced on all three occasions.

Firstly by the French in 1066, King Liam in 1688 and the Germans in 1714.
Wrong on three counts.
 
L

Lord Talbot said:
Wrong on three counts.
It would take a bit more than your gurning to prove those facts wrong.

The Frenchman William of Normandy became king of England; the Dutchman King Billy became king of England and the German George became king of England.
 
Lord Talbot

Levellers said:
It would take a bit more than your gurning to prove those facts wrong.

The Frenchman William of Normandy became king of England; the Dutchman King Billy became king of England and the German George became king of England.
That's more accurate now that you've refined it.
 
