Belfast Hosts BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Note to Mexicans: the BBC is the British Broadcasting Corporation.It's annual Sports Personality of the Year programme is being broadcast live from Belfast this Sunday, so we will find out who the fans think has excelled in various categories.An expert panel of people who know about sport has apparently named Pat Jennings, Rory McIlroy and AP McCoy as NI's Living Legends of Sports and sent them to the Giant's Causeway, ( I might be confused about this but that is what Da Paper says).So, who are your sporting legends, then? What about that one who thinks wimmin should be on ttheir back in the kitchen, and has flowery sheets?