Belfast Hosts BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Note to Mexicans: the BBC is the British Broadcasting Corporation.

It's annual Sports Personality of the Year programme is being broadcast live from Belfast this Sunday, so we will find out who the fans think has excelled in various categories.

An expert panel of people who know about sport has apparently named Pat Jennings, Rory McIlroy and AP McCoy as NI's Living Legends of Sports and sent them to the Giant's Causeway, ( I might be confused about this but that is what Da Paper says).

Harp's Living Legends: On the shoulders of Giants

So, who are your sporting legends, then? What about that one who thinks wimmin should be on ttheir back in the kitchen, and has flowery sheets?
 


Why do they call it Sports Personality when personality doesn't even come into it?
 
Tyson Fury should get it for coming from nowhere to win a world title , no matter how poor the fight was it is still a big achievement to be the heavyweight champion of the world.

But I suspect Murray will get it.
 
Tyson Fury should get it for coming from nowhere to win a world title , no matter how poor the fight was it is still a big achievement to be the heavyweight champion of the world.But I suspect Murray will get it.
They won't touch Fury with a barge pole. They ruled him out the moment he started talking after the fight
 
Michael O'Neill, GAWA BOOM BOOM...
 
Teh gayz and teh feminists are going to stage an intervention at the Awards, and the B*tchiz never asked me along. They are off my Xmas card list ...
 
The one with the flowery sheets is going to be on the programme, but the BBC are drawing straws to see who will interview him. Careers are in th balance.

BBC chiefs' turmoil over who will interview Tyson Fury live at BBC Sports Personality of the Year award ceremony | Daily Mail Online
Sounds like it could be a good show this year , it would be priceless to see Fury thump fellow contestant and PC nonsense'er Greg Rutherford who is having a twitter spat with Fury and threatened to pull out of the vent if they did not ban Fury from the event , don't know the chap at all but sounds like he could do with a good thumping to knock the PC nonsense out out of him.
 
Tyson Fury should get it for coming from nowhere to win a world title , no matter how poor the fight was it is still a big achievement to be the heavyweight champion of the world.

But I suspect Murray will get it.
The guy lost the belt the following by signing an unsanctioned rematch, giving him SPOTY after that pretty much insults his sport.
 
Sounds like it could be a good show this year , it would be priceless to see Fury thump fellow contestant and PC nonsense'er Greg Rutherford who is having a twitter spat with Fury and threatened to pull out of the vent if they did not ban Fury from the event , don't know the chap at all but sounds like he could do with a good thumping to knock the PC nonsense out out of him.
Yup, I badly want that nutter to win and if he doesn't I want him to steal the show ... :)
 
Sorry Lady. I were jokin' cos they call Ranieri the Tinkerman :)

it would be priceless to see Fury thump fellow contestant and PC nonsense'er Greg Rutherford who is having a twitter spat with Fury and threatened to pull out of the vent if they did not ban Fury from the event , don't know the chap at all but sounds like he could do with a good thumping to knock the PC nonsense out out of him.
Never heard of him but he sounds like a twat
 
