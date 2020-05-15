Belfast statues :

What statues should Belfast keep? This modern British city appears to be avoiding the current trend in taking down historical statues to people who are now seen as unacceptable.

Derry city has addressed this issue a long time ago in a very successful manner. I am wondering how Belfast should approach the same issue.
 
