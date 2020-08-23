  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Belfast Telegraph claims that Hezbollah are arming the "New IRA"

I do not believe a word of this. Whatever you think about Hezbollah they are an impressive organization not known for stupidity. There are two things here- for a variety of reasons the majority of Irish Republicans who are unhappy with or opposed to the GFA are not in favour of armed struggle at this present time and within the wider "CNR" community there is absolutely no desire or sympathy for engaging in armed struggle now, why get yourself involved with something only likely to back fire badly on those engaging in it? Than there is the obvious fact that "Physical Force Republicanism" today is obviously heavily infiltrated by the UK State which is why so many of it's volunteers end up in prison and from a military point of view they are a disaster. An organization known for it's tight security is going to steer clear from such a mess.

Concern as New IRA gets weapons from Hezbollah
 

It's the Telly writing scary bogeyman stories to keep any elderly PUL that might possibly be wavering in their love for the Union from straying off the One True Path.

Expect a lot more this this unhinged gibberish from the BelTel, Newsletter and Sindo over the next few years.
 
There are still enough guns floating around in the North for some group to 'have a go' if they wanted to cause a stir.

What happened in the early 70s was an Open Revolt by a big chunk of the CNR community

- the 'fish in the sea' concept meant it was possible for operatives to hide amongst the Nationalist populace.

That is just not there now

The odd isolated 'incident' could of course still a possibility

The Troubles will come back though that is for sure if and when we reach tipping point in terms of population numbers between the CNR & the PUL

- we will not be denied!
 
I suspect that this is aimed not at the elderly but rather at younger male Prods to give them the notion that they have a stake in any upcoming war involving the UK State with Iran.
 
Golah veNekhar said:
I suspect that this is aimed not at the elderly but rather at younger male Prods to give them the notion that they have a stake in any upcoming war involving the UK State with Iran.
I'm honestly not sure if there are enough young male PULs left to be a worthwhile source of cannon fodder for the British war machine any more. We'll know more after next year's census but IIRC the majority of the PUL population is 50+

Though old habits die hard I suppose.
 
