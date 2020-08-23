Belfast Telegraph claims that Hezbollah are arming the "New IRA"

I do not believe a word of this. Whatever you think about Hezbollah they are an impressive organization not known for stupidity. There are two things here- for a variety of reasons the majority of Irish Republicans who are unhappy with or opposed to the GFA are not in favour of armed struggle at this present time and within the wider "CNR" community there is absolutely no desire or sympathy for engaging in armed struggle now, why get yourself involved with something only likely to back fire badly on those engaging in it? Than there is the obvious fact that "Physical Force Republicanism" today is obviously heavily infiltrated by the UK State which is why so many of it's volunteers end up in prison and from a military point of view they are a disaster. An organization known for it's tight security is going to steer clear from such a mess.