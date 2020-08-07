Belleau Wood, 3-12 June 1918

Malcolm Redfellow
In a different context — different , that is, from The Atlantic piece which has caused such trouble and grief — would we be wholly agreed on the treatment of Pershing and his AEF involvement at Belleau Wood?
As I read it, Belleau Wood was a component of the Battle of Château-Thierry, itself one important element in thwarting the Aisle Offensive of 1918.
It was about the first time the AEF had fully co-operated in Allied manoeuvres. Pershing was adamant the AEF would be a national unit, an 'associated power', apart from formal alliances. If Pershing took a jaundiced view of Allied strategies, he had justification.
On the other side, the Allied leaders had reasonable grounds that Pershing was being 'difficult' — particularly when his matériel and support came from the Allied resources. The Kaiserschlacht Offensive (March-April 1918) obviously modified Pershing's exceptionalism. At Belleau Wood two division of the AEF were sent in to support a weak and crumbling French defence, and delivered substantial results.
A better president than Donald Trump could have made some political capital over the episode.
