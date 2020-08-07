  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
Belleau Wood, 3-12 June 1918

Malcolm Redfellow

Malcolm Redfellow

In a different context — different , that is, from The Atlantic piece which has caused such trouble and grief — would we be wholly agreed on the treatment of Pershing and his AEF involvement at Belleau Wood?

As I read it, Belleau Wood was a component of the Battle of Château-Thierry, itself one important element in thwarting the Aisle Offensive of 1918.

It was about the first time the AEF had fully co-operated in Allied manoeuvres. Pershing was adamant the AEF would be a national unit, an 'associated power', apart from formal alliances. If Pershing took a jaundiced view of Allied strategies, he had justification.

On the other side, the Allied leaders had reasonable grounds that Pershing was being 'difficult' — particularly when his matériel and support came from the Allied resources. The Kaiserschlacht Offensive (March-April 1918) obviously modified Pershing's exceptionalism. At Belleau Wood two division of the AEF were sent in to support a weak and crumbling French defence, and delivered substantial results.

A better president than Donald Trump could have made some political capital over the episode.
 


parentheses

parentheses

The allies could not have won WWI without America.

IIRC Hindenburg admitted that it was America that won the war for the allies.
 
