I have to agree with Mr Dunne.. I consider myself a right of centre type on the economy, but the only thing that really matters at the moment is this banking debt that Fianna Fáil happily landed us with... Default (or at least the real threat of default) is the only position of strength we have in dealing with the EU on this issue and reversing the absolutely horrific terms Fianna Fáil "negotiated".. Sinn Féin in government will give us that... Fine Gael probably won't, reading their silence on the topic, and Labour might.... So a Labour/Sinn Féin government may well be the best thing for the Irish people, and might actually put our interests before that of the German economy....