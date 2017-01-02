BiBi Being Questioned By Israeli Police on Corruption Allegations

General Urko said:

But rest assured BiBi has told his opponents not to pop the Champagne yet, because they will find nothing as there is nothing to find!



Israeli Prime Minister interrogated amid corruption allegations...



It's been a bad few days for em! No, not our favourite Prod in BiBi Baskin, but Netanyahu!But rest assured BiBi has told his opponents not to pop the Champagne yet, because they will find nothing as there is nothing to find!It's been a bad few days for em! Click to expand...

No wonder he likes trump so much.... being investigated for bribery and fraud.What could be the second more serious charge?According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, one of the key witnesses is American billionaire businessman Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress and a longtime friend of Netanyahu, who confirmed to police that he had given the Israeli leader a suit and paid for an overseas trip for his eldest son. But the newspaper report said police suspect that gifts of a higher value were given as a way of currying favor with the politician.Israeli media outlets are also reporting that police hope that the questioning will shed light on a second, more serious case opened against the Israeli leader and his family, although the details of that case remain unclear.