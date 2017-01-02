BiBi Being Questioned By Israeli Police on Corruption Allegations



Annnnnnnnnnnnnnd..another Jew thread; fifty active ones not being enough on an Irish political website.

That said he'll get away with it. People who get gifts from wealthy backers usually do.
 
A few more links -

Netanyahu to face questioning over corruption charges | Israel News | Al Jazeera

Israeli police question Netanyahu for alleged corruption | Fox News

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jan/02/benjamin-netanyahu-denies-corruption-ahead-of-police-questioning

http://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/02/world/middleeast/benjamin-netanyahu-israel-corruption-investigation.html?_r=0

Israeli police to question PM Benjamin Netanyahu about corruption allegations | Daily Mail Online

Police interrogation of Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption allegations ends after three hours - Israel News - Jerusalem Post

I wonder will the lads and lassies who post from that building near Lansdowne Road, which nobody will share as a tennant, be posting goodoh shortly or are they mostly Fake Socialist Supporters?petunia
 
Israel is a country that defnitely punches above its weight! Hence the interst and this is news!
BTW who said this was a 'Jew Thread', it's about The Israeli Leader!
I'm sure many Jewish people are questioning this also!
 
Is he a bit of a CJ?
 
Baskin?
 
No wonder he likes trump so much.... being investigated for bribery and fraud.

What could be the second more serious charge?

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, one of the key witnesses is American billionaire businessman Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress and a longtime friend of Netanyahu, who confirmed to police that he had given the Israeli leader a suit and paid for an overseas trip for his eldest son. But the newspaper report said police suspect that gifts of a higher value were given as a way of currying favor with the politician.

Israeli media outlets are also reporting that police hope that the questioning will shed light on a second, more serious case opened against the Israeli leader and his family, although the details of that case remain unclear.
 
How many Taoisigh took the brown envelopes?

How many were hauled in by the Gardai for questioning?

No doubt this story will figure prominently on Russia Today and Al-Jazeera - media "outlets" in two countries where journalists are cowed, frightened creatures and where Israeli levels of transparency and openness are unthinkable.
 
If you're implying that Urko is an anti-Semite, I'd like to see your grounds for doing so.
 
That's whataboutery, in all fairness.

That the police are interviewing Bibi is news, and it's politics.
 
They were hardly high class prostitutes....

While Netanyahu is expected to say there was nothing illicit about the gifts, Haaretz claimed that the circumstances suggested otherwise  first because the gift-giving did not appear to be reciprocal, and second, because evidence suggests the prime minister was picky about the gifts and made specific demands.

The newspaper further said that the allegations pale in comparison to details of a second investigation into Netanyahu. This second case, whose details have been kept entirely secret from the public, has the potential to be "earth-shattering."

Police question Netanyahu for three hours in graft probe | i24news - See beyond
 
The story is news. The coverage being given to it by news outlets whose controlling governments are journalist-persecuting, elite-protecting scum - that's most definitely politics.

I could add Press TV too, by the way.
 
Just for the record Urko is by no means an Anti-Semite!
 
I'm watching RT now and theres no mention of this story in their headlines.
 
Are yeh anti-cement?
Or anti-semtex?
Or anti -marmite?

Which is it, come on I know its one :)
 
