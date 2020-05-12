Bieber the Bully attacks young Irish girl singer Allie Sherlock who has a mind of her own

Justin Bieber has a go at Cork starlet Allie Sherlock on Instagram
Justin Bieber has launched an unprovoked attack on Cork teen singing sensation Allie sherlock. Canadian chart-topper Bieber took to instagram this week and left a scathing comment on the youngster’s page, saying: ‘I can’t live with you having a platform and not using it #BlackLivesMatter.’
Allie Sherlock is sensational and deserves to go far as a brilliant performer
- she has real passion and talent in her performances and having seen her live and forced myself to listen to Bieber's warblings I can tell you who I think has the more natural talent!
