Biggest UK peacetime repatriation

The UK Government is putting a contingency plan in place to repatriate 150,000 UK citizens, the largest in peacetime.

No folks this is not in event of Brexit, but in case Thomas Cook goes bankrupt.

www.theguardian.com

Thomas Cook: plans made for biggest UK peacetime repatriation

Travel firm holding last-ditch talks to avert bankruptcy that could happen this weekend
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

The company has debts of £ 1.7 Billion, and up to 20,000 jobs are at risk, 9,000 in the UK.

Is this a case of new technologies disrupting the market, or a lack of consumer confidence? Is this the end of an old model?
 


A very old model
Anyone who had dealing swith TC would be aware of the deep layers of management involved in running the outfit. And a lot of bullying going on too - but perhaps unsurprising due to the overlapping of job specs involved
 
It's one of the oldest travel agencies in the world, and was a probable inspiration for Jules Verne's Around The World In 80 Days. It was founded in 1841 just before the Great Famine in Ireland and was, by the 1860s, taking the rich on holiday to Italy, Switzerland, Egypt and the USA, when most of the people in Ireland had rarely if ever left their own village.
There's a lot of history there but the model is defunct.
I cannot remember when I last used a travel agency or went on a package holiday.
There is no need when you can easily book everything you need on the internet.
 
They will probably be able to offer you a much cheaper SS&S holiday in the sun than you will ever be able to book on the net yourself though.
A major factor for many/most families
 
Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
31,576
Chatting with a barmaid last evening in a sheltered establishment, she was telling me about the last place she worked, one of the large brewery chains, in a bar/restaurant at a popular recreation spot.

She worked 84 hours in one week recently and had to patiently explain to the place's licensee that she didn't think marking her down as 'AWOL' the day after she officially finished working for the company was appropriate, when he enquired if she could do yet more hours and she expressed puzzlement at the question.

What sort of outfit uses the term 'AWOL' other than the army to describe someone missing from the ranks without good reason?

Thoroughly demoralised and demeaned staff, who are now so tired of saying sorry for the dreadful food that they've given up and are just refunding anyone who complains about the grey chicken and solid vegetables.

There is a direct line between treating your staff like shyte and your customers becoming unhappy, in my opinion. How does an organisation 'motivate' or improve morale if their own policies and race-to-the-bottom demeanour are the main problem?
 
Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
31,576
As for TC their business model's days were numbered, really. I am at least glad that passengers will simply not be lift stranded to shift for themselves wherever they are in the world.

Always amazed down the years at the frequency with which travel agencies simply cease trading overnight.

I wonder if it needs a change in law around trading in insolvency. I think generally that companies in a precarious financial position are allowed to trade into the actuality of collapse rather than the flag being raised earlier on financial projections.

I have my doubts whether 'waiting for a last minute £200m miracle' is a suitable strategy for a large company in whatever sector.
 
will we need to put on a concert for them?
 
CatullusV

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2018
Messages
6,189
Smiling on the job is on my list of optional paid extras. I charge the client an additional €50 per day for that. I'm not totally heartless, though. For that I will throw in a free laugh on Friday.
 
CatullusV

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2018
Messages
6,189
I think that last time I used their services was the purpose of obtaining traveller's cheques. Quite some time ago, then.

It points to the erstwhile prestige of the company that those things were accepted in so many places worldwide.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
31,576
Very sensible too. If the client has any sense they'll shut up and take the deal.
 
Perhaps. It's not relevant to me as I don't go on that kind of holiday.
 
toughbutfair

Well-known member
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
10,529
Whether you are looking for your holiday to be about getting sun, snow, culture, sex, sport, alcohol or whatever, 5 minutes on google is enough to organize it. No reason to use a travel agent.
 
CatullusV

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2018
Messages
6,189
You may not have the guarantees you get from bonded operators though. Whether that peace of mind is worth the extra money is another matter.
 
But if you do book online, chances are you've booked through a travel agent
Many of the larger online sites are registered travel agents
But all are comissionable agents
 
Talk Back

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
8,515
There is another 800 thousand of them here in Ireland - would be to God that the real British in Britain would repatriate them.
 
The oddity here is that Thomas Cook may not be a specifically British company.

One of the details of the nationalisation of the railways (1948) is Thomas Cook came under the umbrella of the British Transport Commission. In 1972 the company ws flogged off to Trust House Forte, the Midland Bank and the Automobile Association. It thus became a pawn of the stock-brokers.

In 1992 the company was acquired by a West German Landesbank, in practice as a subsidiary of North Rhine-Westphalia. This Land savings bank was later commercialised, with Thomas Cook merged with a German travel agency to became Thomas Cook AG (i.e. 'Aktiengesellschaft'). That too went into a merger with the MyTravel group of companies (think the former Airtours) and so was spawned Thomas Cook plc — listed on both the London and the Frankfurt stock exchanges.

So yet another privatisation comes back to haunt, and cost its government.
 
funny that a Tunisian Hotel are holding their guests hostage, SAS on call?
 
