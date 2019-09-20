luggage
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2010
- Messages
- 780
The UK Government is putting a contingency plan in place to repatriate 150,000 UK citizens, the largest in peacetime.
No folks this is not in event of Brexit, but in case Thomas Cook goes bankrupt.
The company has debts of £ 1.7 Billion, and up to 20,000 jobs are at risk, 9,000 in the UK.
Is this a case of new technologies disrupting the market, or a lack of consumer confidence? Is this the end of an old model?
No folks this is not in event of Brexit, but in case Thomas Cook goes bankrupt.
Thomas Cook: plans made for biggest UK peacetime repatriation
Travel firm holding last-ditch talks to avert bankruptcy that could happen this weekend
www.theguardian.com
The company has debts of £ 1.7 Billion, and up to 20,000 jobs are at risk, 9,000 in the UK.
Is this a case of new technologies disrupting the market, or a lack of consumer confidence? Is this the end of an old model?