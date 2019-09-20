Biggest UK peacetime repatriation

Chatting with a barmaid last evening in a sheltered establishment, she was telling me about the last place she worked, one of the large brewery chains, in a bar/restaurant at a popular recreation spot.



She worked 84 hours in one week recently and had to patiently explain to the place's licensee that she didn't think marking her down as 'AWOL' the day after she officially finished working for the company was appropriate, when he enquired if she could do yet more hours and she expressed puzzlement at the question.



What sort of outfit uses the term 'AWOL' other than the army to describe someone missing from the ranks without good reason?



Thoroughly demoralised and demeaned staff, who are now so tired of saying sorry for the dreadful food that they've given up and are just refunding anyone who complains about the grey chicken and solid vegetables.



There is a direct line between treating your staff like shyte and your customers becoming unhappy, in my opinion. How does an organisation 'motivate' or improve morale if their own policies and race-to-the-bottom demeanour are the main problem?