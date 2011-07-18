Bitcoin currency

WellNow

WellNow

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 17, 2011
Messages
1,116
bitcoin exchanges are popping up like daisys all over the world this summer. This peer-to-peer currency looks really exciting. The basis of the currency is on scarce resources - computer processing power. But the beauty is that it isn't controlled by any government who can be influenced by the big banks. Also, you can't just print money out of thin air (a la Federal Reserve) because you have to generate the currency using processing power.

Anyway, there are plenty of enthusiasts building mini supercomputers in their bedrooms mining for bitcoins 24/7. One thing's for sure, there's a market servicing these nerds, but is there a market for trading in bitcoins? I don't know, but I'd be interested in hearing if anyone on p.ie is into bitcoins.

Then again, perhaps this is just another fad - a bit like rollerblades in the 1990s.
 


Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 12, 2009
Messages
32,959
GJG

GJG

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 10, 2006
Messages
3,140
Website
blog.hereshow.ie
WellNow said:
bitcoin exchanges are popping up like daisys all over the world this summer. This peer-to-peer currency looks really exciting. The basis of the currency is on scarce resources - computer processing power. But the beauty is that it isn't controlled by any government who can be influenced by the big banks. Also, you can't just print money out of thin air (a la Federal Reserve) because you have to generate the currency using processing power.

Anyway, there are plenty of enthusiasts building mini supercomputers in their bedrooms mining for bitcoins 24/7. One thing's for sure, there's a market servicing these nerds, but is there a market for trading in bitcoins? I don't know, but I'd be interested in hearing if anyone on p.ie is into bitcoins.

Then again, perhaps this is just another fad - a bit like rollerblades in the 1990s.
Click to expand...
A currency is a reliable method of transmitting value across time and space. Bitcoin isn't.

Bitcoin is Dutch tulips. As with all zero-sum speculation, if you are talking about it before you 'invest', you are mark, not the smart.
 
T

Trainwreck

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
26,416
WellNow said:
bitcoin exchanges are popping up like daisys all over the world this summer. This peer-to-peer currency looks really exciting. The basis of the currency is on scarce resources - computer processing power. But the beauty is that it isn't controlled by any government who can be influenced by the big banks. Also, you can't just print money out of thin air (a la Federal Reserve) because you have to generate the currency using processing power.

Anyway, there are plenty of enthusiasts building mini supercomputers in their bedrooms mining for bitcoins 24/7. One thing's for sure, there's a market servicing these nerds, but is there a market for trading in bitcoins? I don't know, but I'd be interested in hearing if anyone on p.ie is into bitcoins.

Then again, perhaps this is just another fad - a bit like rollerblades in the 1990s.
Click to expand...
You think Bitcoin isn't created out of thin air? How cute.

You also think we haven't seen monetary regimes ostensible identical to Bitcoin before? That's double cute.
 
Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 12, 2009
Messages
32,959
GJG said:
A currency is a reliable method of transmitting value across time and space. Bitcoin isn't.

Bitcoin is Dutch tulips. As with all zero-sum speculation, if you are talking about it before you 'invest', you are mark, not the smart.
Click to expand...
But can I personally make a few bob mining...........take up the startup guys on their "free" offer.petunia


Instead of shíteing on outta me about squirrels, I could be making a little pocket change-risk free.




https://cryptonomos.com/wtt?r=16keFN...eeks,bit_china,
 
Sister Mercedes

Sister Mercedes

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 19, 2011
Messages
20,461
On 22 May 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz made the first real-world transaction by buying two pizzas in Jacksonville, Florida for 10,000 BTC.
Click to expand...
Today that would be $19.7 million for two pizzas.

Looks Tulip to me ....
 
benroe

benroe

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 29, 2011
Messages
12,406
Socratus O' Pericles said:
But can I personally make a few bob mining...........take up the startup guys on their "free" offer.petunia


Instead of shíteing on outta me about squirrels, I could be making a little pocket change-risk free.




https://cryptonomos.com/wtt?r=16keFN...eeks,bit_china,
Click to expand...
The trouble with bit coin mining is that it takes a lot of time and electricity, it was for a long time only profitable in places with cheap power, the advances in processing power and the ever rising value of bit coins could make it profitable here, don't know for sure.

 
E

ergo2

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 4, 2008
Messages
14,074
Careful now.

Once the idea reaches the front page of P.ie it is too late to board this train
 
ShinnerBot No.32564844524

ShinnerBot No.32564844524

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2013
Messages
4,043
Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 12, 2009
Messages
32,959
See no one has a spirit of adventure, except maybe varadKoin bot, what about if you got a couple of old CPUs and plugged 'em in in a corner of the office and let them off, in the same spirit with which people once made home brew lager? Could be fun and better than posting shoite about squirrels which I do too much of anyhow.
 
ShinnerBot No.32564844524

ShinnerBot No.32564844524

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2013
Messages
4,043
Socratus O' Pericles said:
See no one has a spirit of adventure, except maybe varadKoin bot, what about if you got a couple of old CPUs and plugged 'em in in a corner of the office and let them off, in the same spirit with which people once made home brew lager? Could be fun and better than posting shoite about squirrels which I do too much of anyhow.
Click to expand...
It's easy to mine VaradKoin I hear, but if you really want easy profits that FFDevCoin is where the actions at. You and all your dev mates can collect FFDevCoin through a unique mining process called back scratching based on a proof of croney validation system. It's been a few years since it last boomed, but I hear they're planning a comeback any day now.

Now say all that with a straight face! :lol:
 
Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 12, 2009
Messages
32,959
ShinnerBot No.32564844524 said:
It's easy to mine VaradKoin I hear, but if you really want easy profits that FFDevCoin is where the actions at. You and all your dev mates can collect FFDevCoin through a unique mining process called back scratching based on a proof of croney validation system. It's been a few years since it last boomed, but I hear they're planning a comeback any day now.

Now say all that with a straight face! :lol:
Click to expand...

The brown envelopes were always kept in the bottom drawer for just such an eventuality, will the bitcoins be too bulky for them?

It's hard to run 3 homes on a politican's wage after all.
 
D

Deadlock

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 4, 2011
Messages
6,170
Socratus O' Pericles said:
The brown envelopes were always kept in the bottom drawer for just such an eventuality, will the bitcoins be too bulky for them?

It's hard to run 3 homes on a politican's wage after all.
Click to expand...
... said Pee to the nation! Truly RTEs finest hour, and no small service from Gay Byrne.

'Twas as though the heavy drapes covering our eyes were sundered and the cold light of day first flooded in!
 
Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 12, 2009
Messages
32,959
The code and rules are open source and the "ledger2 is public..............better than the Central Bank in some ways?
 
A

amist4

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2014
Messages
8,865
Socratus O' Pericles said:
The code and rules are open source and the "ledger2 is public..............better than the Central Bank in some ways?
Click to expand...
Have you ever marked your ball on the green with bitcoin?

Not as easy as it seems.
 
Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 12, 2009
Messages
32,959
Anyhow I got one of those "offers" one gets by email:


* This code can only be used on Marvin.ie. EXCLUDES cash orders. Applies to Visa, Mastercard, PayPal & Bitcoin orders only. Open to both existing and new customers. Valid until 27/08/2017 only!
Click to expand...
You can buy pizza with bitcoin?:shock:

Bitcoin prices are on the rise again hitting a near-record value, with the digital currency currently trading at $4,414.31.

The volatile cryptocurrency has recovered after dipping back below $4,000, a seven-day low, earlier this week and is edging closer to a record price.
Click to expand...
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2017/08/25/bitcoin-price-rises-near-record-value-long-will-last/
 
Last edited:
W

Watcher2

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2010
Messages
34,635
WellNow said:
bitcoin exchanges are popping up like daisys all over the world this summer. This peer-to-peer currency looks really exciting. The basis of the currency is on scarce resources - computer processing power. But the beauty is that it isn't controlled by any government who can be influenced by the big banks. Also, you can't just print money out of thin air (a la Federal Reserve) because you have to generate the currency using processing power.

Anyway, there are plenty of enthusiasts building mini supercomputers in their bedrooms mining for bitcoins 24/7. One thing's for sure, there's a market servicing these nerds, but is there a market for trading in bitcoins? I don't know, but I'd be interested in hearing if anyone on p.ie is into bitcoins.

Then again, perhaps this is just another fad - a bit like rollerblades in the 1990s.
Click to expand...
Sooooo, your bitcoin is mined by a computer. Is it made from "bitore" miles underground or something?:lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top