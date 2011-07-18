Bitcoin currency

bitcoin exchanges are popping up like daisys all over the world this summer. This peer-to-peer currency looks really exciting. The basis of the currency is on scarce resources - computer processing power. But the beauty is that it isn't controlled by any government who can be influenced by the big banks. Also, you can't just print money out of thin air (a la Federal Reserve) because you have to generate the currency using processing power.



Anyway, there are plenty of enthusiasts building mini supercomputers in their bedrooms mining for bitcoins 24/7. One thing's for sure, there's a market servicing these nerds, but is there a market for trading in bitcoins? I don't know, but I'd be interested in hearing if anyone on p.ie is into bitcoins.



Then again, perhaps this is just another fad - a bit like rollerblades in the 1990s.