Black Lives Matter a lot more than those of 'men and white folks' according to this BLM leader

Dimples 77



Duplicate Account
May 9, 2012
So the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto tweeted, "Plz Allah give me strength to not cuss/kill these men and white folks out here today. Plz plz plz," back on the 9th of February.

She of course deleted it later, but the damage was done.

She is of course not responding to media requests, nor is the Black Lives Matter Toronto group.

Is this another of those cases where a plainly racist statement from a member of a minority group is given a pass because it came from a member of a minority group, and thus to some social engineers it can't be racist (on their basis that racism can only be carried out by members of majority groups that have power)?

As one commentator put it:

"The co-founder of a group which is allegedly driven to stop killing based on race, tweets suggesting they have some sort of urge to kill people based (on) race.

Absolute genius..."

To me that just about sums it up.


Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder under fire for killing 'men and white folks' tweet - Toronto - CBC News
 


stopdoingstuff



Well-known member
Feb 26, 2011
I have no problem with her statement and she should face no legal sanctions- hating people is not a crime, and no one has the right to be loved. I do have a problem with the high probability that if I said something like that about black people, that the world in general would not be similarly relaxed.
 
Fractional Reserve

Well-known member
Apr 30, 2011
If the whites went around and created White lives matter it would be racist .The blacks in the USA want to get rid of the chips on their shoulders
 
Dimples 77



Duplicate Account
May 9, 2012
stopdoingstuff said:
I have no problem with her statement and she should face no legal sanctions- hating people is not a crime, and no one has the right to be loved. I do have a problem with the high probability that if I said something like that about black people, that the world in general would not be similarly relaxed.
You make very fair points. There is no direct threat, just an expression that the person be given strength to not act violently as they feel inclined to do because of their own racism. But the message is clearly a hate-filled one, and one that would be better kept in anyone's head.

However as you say not everybody is as nuanced about these things.

If the same had been said by a white person about "women and blacks", that very same BLM group would be screaming to the heavens for charges to be laid.
 
storybud1



Well-known member
Oct 25, 2011
Fractional Reserve said:
If the whites went around and created White lives matter it would be racist .The blacks in the USA want to get rid of the chips on their shoulders
For some they ain't chips, they are boulders,, but sure being born in the richest, most advanced Country in the world is just bad luck ,ehh,
 
mr_anderson



Well-known member
Dec 12, 2007
There's a TV interview with her on the tweet.
Too tired to find it.
But she did not come across well.
I predict this is the point BLM jumped the shark.
 
Dimples 77



Duplicate Account
May 9, 2012
Hitchcock said:
Are you as stupid as this post suggests?
Why would he be considered to be stupid based on your post?

Surely if anyone is to be considered stupid based on what YOU post, that would be YOU.
 
Dimples 77



Duplicate Account
May 9, 2012
mr_anderson said:
There's a TV interview with her on the tweet.
Too tired to find it.
But she did not come across well.
I predict this is the point BLM jumped the shark.
She comes across as one of those constantly angry self-described "activist" types who are incapable of seeing that they are doing what they accuse just about everybody else of doing.

They will deny this of course, but it's plain to see.

I'll post again what someone said about this:

"The co-founder of a group which is allegedly driven to stop killing based on race, tweets suggesting they have some sort of urge to kill people based (on) race.

Absolute genius..."
 
Blokesbloke



Well-known member
Jan 13, 2011
Meh, attention seeking moron makes a statement they now regret.

Ignore her - that's the ultimate punishment for these types.
 
Armchair Activist

Well-known member
May 6, 2007
The term 'Black lives matter' for a political sentiment was a cleverly deviant one. You can only agree with it.
 
Betson

Well-known member
Feb 7, 2013
blokesbloke said:
Meh, attention seeking moron makes a statement they now regret.

Ignore her - that's the ultimate punishment for these types.
I agree with you , and I agree with stopdoingstuff above when everyone should have a right to hate whatever or whoever they want as long as they do not act on that hate or encourage others to.

But I guarantee you she would be the very type that would be going mental and demanding action if someone else had expressed the same thoughts about black people or women.
 
Dimples 77



Duplicate Account
May 9, 2012
Armchair Activist said:
The term 'Black lives matter' for a political sentiment was a cleverly deviant one. You can only agree with it.
The thing is that a lot of actual blacks across North America don't agree with the message.

Lots of them indulge the gang mentality that sees blacks as expendable in the black organised crime model. Far more blacks are killed by other blacks than by the police. But that's OK to these people - only whitey needs to be given a hard time when the police - of any colour - kill blacks.

You did notice that the racist female activist reserves her hatred for "men and whites", and not for "all those who kill blacks" didn't you?

She didn't tweet about wanting strength to help prevent her from killing off black gang members who end Black Lives, did she?
 
Dimples 77



Duplicate Account
May 9, 2012
Betson said:
I agree with you , and I agree with stopdoingstuff above when everyone should have a right to hate whatever or whoever they want as long as they do not act on that hate or encourage others to.

But I guarantee you she would be the very type that would be going mental and demanding action if someone else had expressed the same thoughts about black people or women.
Of course she would.

Outrage based on emotion is the stock in trade of these self-proclaimed activists, not logic.
 
Windowshopper



Well-known member
Oct 14, 2011
Sounds like a joke which went down like a read balloon. I give out when people are condemned for an ill placed joke, and I do so now.

Also for those who give about 'Black Lives Matter' and say 'All lives matter' then you don't get. When you see 'Black Lives Matter' read 'Black Lives Matter (as much of as white people's).
 
Windowshopper



Well-known member
Oct 14, 2011
Fractional Reserve said:
If the whites went around and created White lives matter it would be racist .The blacks in the USA want to get rid of the chips on their shoulders
When white people suffer institutional racism than they be comfortable. would I think a lot of their chips are justified.

Libertarianism the credo of the twenty something middle class white person who likes to thinks that their good fortune is based entirely on their personal brilliance.
 
Armchair Activist

Well-known member
Joined
Messages
Dimples 77 said:
The thing is that a lot of actual blacks across North America don't agree with the message.

Lots of them indulge the gang mentality that sees blacks as expendable in the black organised crime model. Far more blacks are killed by other blacks than by the police. But that's OK to these people - only whitey needs to be given a hard time when the police - of any colour - kill blacks.

You did notice that the racist female activist reserves her hatred for "men and whites", and not for "all those who kill blacks" didn't you?

She didn't tweet about wanting strength to help prevent her from killing off black gang members who end Black Lives, did she?
You need to check your words. I doubt murder is OK for anyone.

The real problem is the urban ghetto-zation. People turn to drugs and gangs because there is little other means of income in the area, this scares existing businesses or people with money to pull out, worsening the problem for others.. who then turn to crime. Its a vicious cycle. The people from these areas cannot help but think they are been discriminated against when looking around at dilapidated surroundings and public facilities.
 
Dubstudent



Well-known member
May 13, 2010
Windowshopper said:
Also for those who give about 'Black Lives Matter' and say 'All lives matter' then you don't get. When you see 'Black Lives Matter' read 'Black Lives Matter (as much of as white people's).
Isn't it far too generalised though? The sole focus on race? As if poor white peoples lives "matter" in the USA either.
 
Windowshopper



Well-known member
Oct 14, 2011
Dubstudent said:
Isn't it far too generalised though? The sole focus on race? As if poor white peoples lives "matter" in the USA either.
I am an old fashioned lefty in that I tend to prioritize class but black people in the United States do have a lot of barriers put in front of them to a greater extend than poor whites. That doesn't mean that poor white's problems should be ignored.
 
