Black Lives Matter a lot more than those of 'men and white folks' according to this BLM leader

So the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto tweeted, "Plz Allah give me strength to not cuss/kill these men and white folks out here today. Plz plz plz," back on the 9th of February.She of course deleted it later, but the damage was done.She is of course not responding to media requests, nor is the Black Lives Matter Toronto group.Is this another of those cases where a plainly racist statement from a member of a minority group is given a pass because it came from a member of a minority group, and thus to some social engineers it can't be racist (on their basis that racism can only be carried out by members of majority groups that have power)?As one commentator put it:"The co-founder of a group which is allegedly driven to stop killing based on race, tweets suggesting they have some sort of urge to kill people based (on) race.Absolute genius..."To me that just about sums it up.