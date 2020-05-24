Black welfare in Ireland (towards a more open discussion than the one in the US)

There is the largely unchallenged claim that George Floyd was murdered, while the accuser awaits a fair trial

There is the largely unchallenged claim that the accused had a racist motive for murder

There is the largely unchallenged claim that the US police suffers from systemic racism

There is the dubious call for defunding of the police

There are the innocent parties injured and killed in the riots, the cost of the damage to property

The instruments of law and order are undermined in Seattle &Minneapolis but in lesser ways all over the country

There is the lack of voices in political leadership and media that point out the obvious wrongs in the above.

There are ordinary people being fired from their jobs if they even question some of these wrongs

There is one set of people who clearly oppose these wrongs but remain largely silent

There is another set of people invested in keeping them silent.

There is a president who is rightly accused of increasing division in the population

There is a leaderless organisation called BLM and it is not clear what else they want besides police reform around brutality

The death of George Floyd at the hands of the US police has brought an intense focus on racism not just in the US but in all western countries.Police brutality will rightly come under focus and reforms will result but besides that, there is a certain sense of awe about what has happened in the US.How can any problems (police brutality and whatever others are identified) be solved in this climate? One cannot even discuss the root causes of the problems. The US did not get to this point suddenly in the last month with the death of George Floyd. The US was gradually moving towards this point for at least that last decade.I illustrate this, because in my view, it is a situation no country wants to find itself in.BLM marches are regular occurrences now in Ireland. Fine so far, but to paraphrase a sentiment from a recent Eilis O’Hanlon article “injecting the poison of another country into our political bloodstream is not going to make them better, it will only make us sick”. The poison here refers to the divisive identity politics that has killed any rationality in the discussion of problems that are framed as oppression of the weak by the strong.Ireland already has a reasonable dose of this poison running in its political veins and within its education system. We are showing milder symptoms than in the US. Nonetheless, there are undoubted pressures being applied on our leaders, our institutions and media coming from social justice activists. This pressure states that racial discrimination is a huge problem, that Ireland is ignoring that problem and it calls on all institutions of Ireland to prove otherwise. Like any other issue, the lobbyists/activists seek to paint a bleak picture so that they get the attention, policies and resources they want. The difference with the issue of racial discrimination is that one cannot discuss it in depth in public, one cannot question the claims of the lobbyists without being branded a racist, without claims that one’s white privilege is blinding you. So, in this way, we face the same key retardants to progress that the US faces. If you cannot compose, agree and broadcast a reasonable formulation of barriers to progress within the black Irish population, then you cannot really do anything about it.The plight of many African Americans in the US is simply sad and nothing of any substance will be done about that unless there is an open discussion on causes. We, in Ireland, do not have the same history but if, as seem possible to me, it is true that the black citizens of Ireland face unequal opportunity or unfair disadvantage, then let’s have an honest discussion about causes, while putting divisive identity politics back into the cesspit it came out of. It seems to be in everyone’s interest that this honest discussion be had.This thread is for discussing evidence of negative bias towards and unequal opportunity for black Irish. Since, black welfare improvement is a goal, other factors (not related to discrimination) should be raised also. Finally, this thread should highlight some of the mistakes that were made in the USA or indeed elsewhere when tackling the welfare of black Americans.I start with some evidence of the anti-black discrimination encountered within Ireland. I am only starting this search myself. I welcome other sources. I think there are many people in Ireland who simply need to see numerical evidence rather than anecdotes. We need more numbers. I provide this link because it is the first credible piece of research I have seen so far. Interestingly, it also puts anti-black discrimination in perspective beside other types of discrimination (anti-male, anti-female, anti-religious). It gives an excellent summary of methods used to measure the prevalence and impact of discrimination. It is not a very simple matter.I am much further down the track of how America has messed up. I give you the perspective of a black writer (Shelby Steele) on America’s progress since the days of Martin Luther King: less racism yes, but better black welfare, seems not.The short:The long:Finally, and along similar lines, how America still has the wrong approach to improving the average black persons welfare: