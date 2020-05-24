Blackface versus Drag : why one is acceptable and celebrated?

Blackface is evil — why isn’t drag? | Kathleen Stock | Standpoint Not just feet of clay, but a faceful. Justin Trudeau went into Canada’s election on October 21st amid a row about his past penchant for applying black and brown make-up in the name, supposedly…

Sure it's only a bit of harmless fun!Clearly I'm only pretending!It's gas to dress up!I personally have no problem with people dressing to represent races and cultures which they are not, I do abhor that white people coloured themselves to perform instead of black people because black people were prohibited from performing before or near white people, all that (unfortunate term) jazz. That and a bunch of other stuff that happened to black people in America for centuries.For me the issue is decoupling. Is it ever possible? Will there ever be a possibility in which a white person can pretend to be a black person because it's fun to dress up? In much the same way that it was fun for Shawn and Marlon Wayans in their White Chicks movie? That was whiteface AND drag.Drag is decoupled from the perpetuation of negative stereotypes about women presumably because the majority of drag performers are presumed not to be heterosexual men and really we are allowing them a form of identity expression to which we feel they are deserving and entitled. Maybe it's seen as a channel for youth to identify with a non-binary gender expression. The thing is, I get tied in knots when I try to "explain" it, surely it's just fun and funny and we leave it as it is, whatever you're into?Farewell Lyons tea minstrels, I was always a Barry's tea fan anyway (didn't they have a black guy as well, with full regalia back in the day?). Farewell Golly bar, I had no idea what I was biting into back in the day.Perhaps the issue is about privilege difference. Endemic, systemic privilege difference. As long as it exists for one group (which presumably will be forever everywhere) and the underprivileged can be clearly identified, portrayal of them by the comparatively privileged other group will be seen as crass, condescending and rubbing salt in wounds.