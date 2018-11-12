Blacklisting of conservatives?

Are American conservatives being blacklisted just as leftists were in the McCarthy era? Should liberals return to supporting free speech?



Kat Timpf of Fox News is the latest conservative to be hounded by the Left. She has tweeted she was hounded out of an establishment because she works for them (and is a National Journal columnist). A bottle of water was also emptied on her head at an event where she was due to contribute to a discussion on criminal justice reform.



[TWEET]1062006373326700544[/TWEET]



Comes after an Antifa mob hounded Tucker Carlson's family and damaged the door of his house with his wife and children inside.



[video=youtube;wVWu94JVHtk]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVWu94JVHtk[/video]



[video=youtube;QSmvUjkl08U]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSmvUjkl08U[/video]



Then there were the protests that attempted to shut down (and in some cases did shut down) visits to universities by conservative commentators such as Ben Shapiro, Ann Coulter, Ayaan Hirsi Ali and even Condoleeza Rice.





[video=youtube;kuW0mAlbUMI]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuW0mAlbUMI[/video]