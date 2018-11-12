Blacklisting of conservatives?

Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
56,027
Are American conservatives being blacklisted just as leftists were in the McCarthy era? Should liberals return to supporting free speech?

Kat Timpf of Fox News is the latest conservative to be hounded by the Left. She has tweeted she was hounded out of an establishment because she works for them (and is a National Journal columnist). A bottle of water was also emptied on her head at an event where she was due to contribute to a discussion on criminal justice reform.

[TWEET]1062006373326700544[/TWEET]

Comes after an Antifa mob hounded Tucker Carlson's family and damaged the door of his house with his wife and children inside.

[video=youtube;wVWu94JVHtk]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVWu94JVHtk[/video]

[video=youtube;QSmvUjkl08U]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSmvUjkl08U[/video]

Then there were the protests that attempted to shut down (and in some cases did shut down) visits to universities by conservative commentators such as Ben Shapiro, Ann Coulter, Ayaan Hirsi Ali and even Condoleeza Rice.


[video=youtube;kuW0mAlbUMI]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuW0mAlbUMI[/video]
 


USER1234

USER1234

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 31, 2009
Messages
9,605
Theres already a thread on this subject somewhere here on p.ie this is not the first time this has been suggested here!
 
L

Levellers

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 30, 2011
Messages
14,400
Trump has coarsened public discourse.

[video=youtube;iLc52U9GQ2g]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLc52U9GQ2g[/video]
 
W

Wagmore

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2015
Messages
15,593
Levellers said:
Trump has coarsened public discourse.

[video=youtube;iLc52U9GQ2g]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLc52U9GQ2g[/video]
Click to expand...
Left is cruising for a bruising. Fascist tactics beget Fascist tactics. Left are truly vile for starting this
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
30,913
Twitter
No
Wagmore said:
Left is cruising for a bruising. Fascist tactics beget Fascist tactics. Left are truly vile for starting this
Click to expand...
Hang on a sec- your previous post was a complaint about 'rightwing' commentators being blacklisted and targeted... and then your next post is a random threat to anyone on the left?

Perhaps might work better if you could figure out whether wish to be portrayed as a victim or wish to be seen as a promoter of the kind of behaviour you have been complaining about?
 
P

Paddyc

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 30, 2009
Messages
10,412
Dame_Enda said:
Are American conservatives being blacklisted just as leftists were in the McCarthy era? Should liberals return to supporting free speech?

Kat Timpf of Fox News is the latest conservative to be hounded by the Left. She has tweeted she was hounded out of an establishment because she works for them (and is a National Journal columnist). A bottle of water was also emptied on her head at an event where she was due to contribute to a discussion on criminal justice reform.

[TWEET]1062006373326700544[/TWEET]

Comes after an Antifa mob hounded Tucker Carlson's family and damaged the door of his house with his wife and children inside.

[video=youtube;wVWu94JVHtk]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVWu94JVHtk[/video]

[video=youtube;QSmvUjkl08U]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSmvUjkl08U[/video]

Then there were the protests that attempted to shut down (and in some cases did shut down) visits to universities by conservative commentators such as Ben Shapiro, Ann Coulter, Ayaan Hirsi Ali and even Condoleeza Rice.


[video=youtube;kuW0mAlbUMI]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuW0mAlbUMI[/video]
Click to expand...
You don't seem to understand what the word "blacklist" means.

Hint, it doesn't mean protest the presence of.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
56,027
There is also the firing of conservatives from Google and Facebook, including the one who sold Occulus to Facebook.
 
raetsel

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
9,472
Dame_Enda said:
Are American conservatives being blacklisted just as leftists were in the McCarthy era? Should liberals return to supporting free speech?

Kat Timpf of Fox News is the latest conservative to be hounded by the Left. She has tweeted she was hounded out of an establishment because she works for them (and is a National Journal columnist). A bottle of water was also emptied on her head at an event where she was due to contribute to a discussion on criminal justice reform.
Click to expand...
Hounded out, eh?
When the left start sending her mail bombs then you should really worry.
And you have the absolute bloody cheek to complain about the treatment that the odious witch Ann Coalter calls down upon her head considering the lies she spreads.
High-profile conservatives claim mail bombs are an attack by the left | US news | The Guardian
Ann Coulter and Rush Limbaugh have suggested Democrats sent packages to elicit sympathy ahead of midterms
Click to expand...
You really are lacking any sense of proportionality here.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
56,027
Ann Coulter's books repeatedly go to the top of the Amazon and NY Times best-sellers.
 
F

Fur Q

Active member
Joined
Jul 2, 2018
Messages
160
The Democrats need to start arming themselves the say was as Republicans have. The only thing the right wing understands is violence
 
raetsel

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
9,472
Dame_Enda said:
Ann Coulter's books repeatedly go to the top of the Amazon and NY Times best-sellers.
Click to expand...
Yeah, and Mein Kampf was a bestseller once also. But how the hell are either of those two random facts relevant, other to prove that extremist nutters have been attracting large followings of idiots since the beginning of mankind?
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
56,027
She's not Hitler. She is sometimes a bit extreme even for me. But Ben Shapiro is not. And Ayaan Hirsi Ali is certainly not. Yet student protesters stopped her getting the award from Brandeis university she had been offered. The Southern Poverty Law Centre recently had to apologise to Ali and Maajid Nawaz (of a de-radicalisation centre the SPLC accused of being anti-Muslim) for smearing them.

From a social stability point of view, its dangerous for Left and Right not to talk to each other. We saw where it led in the 30s and in Russia in 1918 and during the Terror in the French Revolution.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
56,027
My point is that she is obvious not a fringe commentator if thats happening. The modern trend on the Left for "no-platforming" is only going to lead to more violence as people see that peaceful expression of political views is not tolerated by institutions controlled by the Left. We saw that in NI with the Troubles. So Left and Right should talk, and not punish each other for their political views. It was wrong during McCarthyism and is wrong now.
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
10,291
Dame_Enda said:
My point is that she is obvious not a fringe commentator if thats happening. The modern trend on the Left for "no-platforming" is only going to lead to more violence as people see that peaceful expression of political views is not tolerated by institutions controlled by the Left. We saw that in NI with the Troubles. So Left and Right should talk, and not punish each other for their political views. It was wrong during McCarthyism and is wrong now.
Click to expand...
Or.

Right wing media people are not being blacklisted. Literally the opposite in fact.

One of them.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
56,027
Buchaill Dana said:
Or.

Right wing media people are not being blacklisted. Literally the opposite in fact.

One of them.
Click to expand...
There are lots of conservatives in these situations. Theres also the harrassment in restaurants of McConnell and Carlson and now of Kat Timpf of Fox News, and the the firing of the Facebook executive for supporting Trump. Thats blacklisting of the kind survivors of McCarthyism talk about in the documentaries.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top