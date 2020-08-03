Blatant feminist bias in request for a male and female nomination for EU commisioner

Patslatt1 said: Head of the EU commission Ursula von der Leyen presumably is behind the comthe mission's request that Ireland nominate a male and a female candidate for the vacant EU commissioner job triggered by the departure of commissioner Phil Hogan. This request may seem normal in ultraliberal EU circles. But it shows blatant feminist bias since few people possess the necessary skills to fill the critically important international trade commissioner job,dictating that the nomination should go the the single best candidate male or female. The international trade commissioner needs rare, steely negotiationg skills including excellent interpersonal relationship skills and a grasp of extremely complicated trade regulations.



Only if there is cause to suspect Irish politicians were biased againt promoting females could the commission's request be considered unbiased.The increasing promotion of women in the past generation in the Irish civil service suggests otherwise.



Biased feminism that promotes equality of outcomes instead of equality of opportunity may undermine the latter as it threatens to invite a male backlash against feminism in general. Click to expand...

When they ask for a male and female candidate what they really want is a female candidate and it bodes ill for Irish retention of the trade portfolio as if vdL was intent on the new Irish commissioner retaining it she would surely not have limited the field like that. Now they could get around this problem by nominating a strong male candidate with a weak female but it's not like we're all not going to know and I could hardly imagine the strong candidate, whatever gender , would leave their present job in order to take a punt on getting a new job. They will want to know in advance.So it's hard to make out what the government are at making this announcement of compliance. Perhaps they will offer inducements to a male fall guy and nominate a good candidate like McGuinness or maybe Fitzgerald and forget about retaining the trade job. In fact it might well be that they've been told that Coveney or Varadkar wouldn't retain it either which frees them from having to take it into consideration. So there's a smell of gamesmanship here. Why not just nominate the female candidate and be-damned