Blatant feminist bias in request for a male and female nomination for EU commisioner

Head of the EU commission Ursula von der Leyen presumably is behind the commission's request that Ireland nominate a male and a female candidate for the vacant EU commissioner job triggered by the departure of commissioner Phil Hogan. This request may seem normal in ultraliberal EU circles. But it shows blatant feminist bias since few people possess the necessary skills to fill the critically important international trade commissioner job,dictating that the nomination should go the the single best candidate male or female. The international trade commissioner needs rare, steely negotiationg skills including excellent interpersonal relationship skills and a grasp of extremely complicated trade regulations.
Only if there is cause to suspect Irish politicians were biased againt promoting females could the commission's request be considered unbiased.The increasing promotion of women in the past generation in the Irish civil service suggests otherwise.
Biased feminism that promotes equality of outcomes instead of equality of opportunity may undermine the latter as it threatens to invite a male backlash against feminism in general.
