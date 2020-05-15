BLM and the GAA

Interesting sub plot here.



John Mitchel was a rebel who was deported to the US where he became a particularly virulent racist and anti semite to the point he became a paid propagandist for the Confederacy. His opinion on slavery was so vicious it was even controversial then and there.



There are a number of GAA clubs named after him. In Newry, where he died, Castlebar, Ardee, Kilmacthomas and Camp.



Time for a rebrand? Should the GAA step in centrally? Or should clubs be allowed call themselves what they want, and make a statement like Kevin Lynch’s in Derry?



As an aside, the naming convention for older GAA clubs is interesting. With the exception of a few saints, all clubs named after historical figures are the male and generally the catholic side of history. Hundreds of Pearses, not one Connolly in Ireland. In 2020 is it time to move on?