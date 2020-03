Wow. Big news indeed.



Trimble sickens me, though:



On his warning to Blair, Trimble said: "I just reminded him that the Widgery report of 1972 concluded that the troops' behaviour, to quote from the report, 'bordered on the reckless'.



"Then I told the prime minister that if you moved from one millimetre from the that conclusion you were into the area of manslaughter, if not murder," he said.



"I pointed out to Blair that we would see soldiers in the dock. I told him that at the time of the talks leading to the Belfast agreement," Trimble said.





So what's the problem? If a 12 year investigation finds people likely guilty of manslaughter or murder, why should they not be in the dock? Trimble is blatantly warning that justice should not be served, if it finds British soldiers guilty. Disgusting.