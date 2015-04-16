Bloomberg: Fossil Fuels Just Lost the Race Against Renewables

owedtojoy
Power generation capacity additions (GW):
The price of wind and solar power continues to plummet, and is now on par or cheaper than grid electricity in many areas of the world. Solar, the newest major source of energy in the mix, makes up less than 1 percent of the electricity market today but will be the worlds biggest single source by 2050, according to the International Energy Agency.
Fossil Fuels Just Lost the Race Against Renewables - Bloomberg Business
No one should be complacent, though. A powerful elite earn a lot of money from fossil fuels, and no elite ever gave up its power without a struggle, sometimes a nasty struggle.
