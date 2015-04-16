Bloomberg: Fossil Fuels Just Lost the Race Against Renewables

Power generation capacity additions (GW):

The price of wind and solar power continues to plummet, and is now on par or cheaper than grid electricity in many areas of the world. Solar, the newest major source of energy in the mix, makes up less than 1 percent of the electricity market today but will be the worlds biggest single source by 2050, according to the International Energy Agency.

Fossil Fuels Just Lost the Race Against Renewables - Bloomberg Business

No one should be complacent, though. A powerful elite earn a lot of money from fossil fuels, and no elite ever gave up its power without a struggle, sometimes a nasty struggle.
 


owedtojoy said:
Power generation capacity additions (GW):

The price of wind and solar power continues to plummet, and is now on par or cheaper than grid electricity in many areas of the world. Solar, the newest major source of energy in the mix, makes up less than 1 percent of the electricity market today but will be the world’s biggest single source by 2050, according to the International Energy Agency.

Fossil Fuels Just Lost the Race Against Renewables - Bloomberg Business

No one should be complacent, though. A powerful elite earn a lot of money from fossil fuels, and no elite ever gave up its power without a struggle, sometimes a nasty struggle.
The main problem with renewables ...as I see it... is not just the intermittency but the "footprint" problem.
How much of the countryside are you willing to see festooned with solar panels and wind turbines to keep up with energy needs?
 
Who is John Galt? said:
The main problem with renewables ...as I see it... is not just the intermittency but the "footprint" problem.
Not as big a problem as it is made out to be. A smart grid, well-distributed geographically, with good demand predictions and good weather predictions, can be optimally configured to maintain supplies. All grids have to have spare capacity anyway - coal-fired generating plants are only "up" 87% of the time, due to mechanical unreliability and the need for preventive maintenance.

Late Addition: New battery storage technology will solve this problem completely. It may be be possible to power your house with a battery replaced periodically by a service provider (who monitors consumption over a network).

How much of the countryside are you willing to see festooned with solar panels and wind turbines to keep up with energy needs?
Funny that the "aesthetics of the visual environment" thing never stopped an oil well, or a fracking well! Or the attendant poisonous pollution never overrode the need for coal mines or mountain top removal!

I think the answer to your question is "quite a lot" if you consider the depredations of the fossil fuel industry in order to bring us cheap energy.
 
seabhcan said:
Nice to see Nuclear in the clean energy list. Humans could choose today to abandon fossil fuels totally... if we adopted nuclear.
Nice also to see it growing temporarily, and then diminishing.

Which is the way it should be, IMHO.
 
owedtojoy said:
Power generation capacity additions (GW):

The price of wind and solar power continues to plummet, and is now on par or cheaper than grid electricity in many areas of the world. Solar, the newest major source of energy in the mix, makes up less than 1 percent of the electricity market today but will be the world’s biggest single source by 2050, according to the International Energy Agency.

Fossil Fuels Just Lost the Race Against Renewables - Bloomberg Business

No one should be complacent, though. A powerful elite earn a lot of money from fossil fuels, and no elite ever gave up its power without a struggle, sometimes a nasty struggle.
Care of Bloomberg:

Michael R. Bloomberg ? UN Secretary-General?s Special Envoy for Cities and Climate Change


Michael Bloomberg has a keen interest in peddling that bike:

Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Michael Bloomberg Throws Another $30 Million at Sierra Club's Anti-Coal Campaign


Bloomberg is a man on a mission and everything he does is channeled towards promoting it - regardless of facts.
 
Simpistic nonsense. Reneweables like solar and wind still depend heavily on subsidies - in Australia and Spain the industry has ground to a halt on cuts in their supports. In Europe and North America the states that have invested most in wind etc, also have the highest power prices. German grid requires more and more coal to fill the growing gaps when its not sunny or windy, times which often correspond with peak energy demands. The apologists for all this attempt to mislead people by quoting wholesale power prices that do not include the actual retail costs of power to consumers ie. the subsidies, wind related pylon sprawl, spinning reserve etc.

Germany's Expensive Gamble on Renewable Energy - WSJ


Electricity Prices Soaring In Top Wind Power States
 
seabhcan said:
Nice to see Nuclear in the clean energy list. Humans could choose today to abandon fossil fuels totally... if we adopted nuclear.
Makes me wonder why Bloomberg counts nuclear as renewable energy. Nuclear is anything but renewable. It involves a lot of mining, produces a lot of hazardous waste and has a much worse carbon footprint than wind or solar. Ever tried to reassemble fission products and make new uranium/plutonium out of it?
 
SirCharles said:
Makes me wonder why Bloomberg counts nuclear as renewable energy. Nuclear is anything but renewable. It involves a lot of mining, produces a lot of hazardous waste and has a much worse carbon footprint than wind or solar. Ever tried to reassemble fission products and make new uranium/plutonium out of it?
Nuclear is the most dirtiest of them all. Bull shyte to put that stuff into "clean energy".
 
Who is John Galt? said:
The main problem with renewables ...as I see it... is not just the intermittency but the "footprint" problem.
How much of the countryside are you willing to see festooned with solar panels and wind turbines to keep up with energy needs?
My way of looking at it is that each brings it's risks.
Nuclear: We know that's risky
fossil fuels. We are finding out all about climate change
oil and gas? Them arabs get money, they buy weapons and the place erupts like a bush fire. Oh and the western (and Eastern) oil interests are invovled too
Geo thermal? big question mark
Solar and silcon.... produce anthing on a massive scale and you get the toxins
bio fuels... less food to go around.
 
olli rehn said:
Nuclear is the most dirtiest of them all. Bull shyte to put that stuff into "clean energy".
At least it is cleaner than coal.

If coal was held to the same standards as nuclear energy, the industry would have been closed down ages ago. Hundreds of miners die every year from work-related accidents or from Black Lung, and that is before you even get to the environmental and climate damage.

cost-of-coal-500-billion-year-in-u-s-harvard-study-finds

Explore the True Costs of Coal | The Center for Health and the Global Environment
 
Shpake said:
My way of looking at it is that each brings it's risks.
Nuclear: We know that's risky
fossil fuels. We are finding out all about climate change
oil and gas? Them arabs get money, they buy weapons and the place erupts like a bush fire. Oh and the western (and Eastern) oil interests are invovled too
Geo thermal? big question mark
Solar and silcon.... produce anthing on a massive scale and you get the toxins
bio fuels... less food to go around.
So which brings less risks?

Clearly, renewable sources, with nuclear as optional.
 
Turbinator said:
Simpistic nonsense. Reneweables like solar and wind still depend heavily on subsidies
Fossil fuels too.

- in Australia and Spain the industry has ground to a halt on cuts in their supports.
Source?

In Europe and North America the states that have invested most in wind etc, also have the highest power prices.
Wrong!





German grid requires more and more coal to fill the growing gaps when its not sunny or windy, times which often correspond with peak energy demands.
Utter nonsense! You cannot backup wind with coal. Gas plants are in use for that.

Also => German Energy Transition

The apologists for all this attempt to mislead people by quoting wholesale power prices that do not include the actual retail costs of power to consumers ie. the subsidies, wind related pylon sprawl, spinning reserve etc.
Different countries have different tax systems. E.g. Ireland is subsidising energy use by a reduced VAT. And what do you mean with "spinning reserve"?

Also => About Wind Energy / Why Wind Energy
 
owedtojoy said:
So which brings less risks?

Clearly, renewable sources, with nuclear as optional.
Nuclear is more expensive and takes way longer to put in place than renewables. Leave alone the dirty mining, the unsolved waste problem, the safety issue and the higher carbon footprint. Not a good option in my view.
 
SirCharles said:
Makes me wonder why Bloomberg counts nuclear as renewable energy. Nuclear is anything but renewable. It involves a lot of mining, produces a lot of hazardous waste and has a much worse carbon footprint than wind or solar. Ever tried to reassemble fission products and make new uranium/plutonium out of it?
Sorry to break it to you but making solar and wind turbines also involves mining and byproducts.
 
A number of problems
1 this is a projection and we can see current targets have been missed for the last decade to achieve this
2 this is on projected installations. However the relatively new coal fleet from China along with the newer coal fleets from the other brics will still be generating in 2030 and probably 2050. So even though the addition numbers look good, it only works out at 50% if a lot of new coal is decommissioned early. Without storage (a huge cost addition what ever way you look at it), this will not happen, see Germany
3 capacity v actual generation
4 the kicker. Electricity is a smaller part of our energy use. So it is by no means the end for fossil fuels

Pr article lacking true analysis that forgets that energy and electricity are not synonymous.
 
