Bloomberg: Fossil Fuels Just Lost the Race Against Renewables

A number of problems

1 this is a projection and we can see current targets have been missed for the last decade to achieve this

2 this is on projected installations. However the relatively new coal fleet from China along with the newer coal fleets from the other brics will still be generating in 2030 and probably 2050. So even though the addition numbers look good, it only works out at 50% if a lot of new coal is decommissioned early. Without storage (a huge cost addition what ever way you look at it), this will not happen, see Germany

3 capacity v actual generation

4 the kicker. Electricity is a smaller part of our energy use. So it is by no means the end for fossil fuels



Pr article lacking true analysis that forgets that energy and electricity are not synonymous.