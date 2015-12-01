Body Shaving - strange or natural?

We are all accustomed to the various types of normal body shaving in this country, Men shave their faces, women shave under their arms and their legs.Across the continent it is far less likely to see a women shave under her arms.



Watching a television programme the other night and the process of body shaving was being discussed.



It is becoming far more widespread with people shaving their bodies or waxing them to completely remove all hair from their body apart from the head.



Arms, Legs, Chests, Backs, Genital and Anal are all areas that no longer avoid being shaved, and it would to appear to be becoming the new norm.



Ive always been from the school of thought that if we grow hair in a certain place it is for a reason, generally hair helps us to keep warm, regulate our body temperatures and help to reduce body odor.



Has anyone tried a body shave, what are the effects, do you feel better for it or was it something you regret ever doing.



On a wider scale, are we likely to see any health implications with people shaving their hair, of course it will naturally keep regrowing but if it keeps getting shaved back off them the body will become accustomed to the idea of having no hair.