Body Shaving - strange or natural?

We are all accustomed to the various types of normal body shaving in this country, Men shave their faces, women shave under their arms and their legs.Across the continent it is far less likely to see a women shave under her arms.

Watching a television programme the other night and the process of body shaving was being discussed.

It is becoming far more widespread with people shaving their bodies or waxing them to completely remove all hair from their body apart from the head.

Arms, Legs, Chests, Backs, Genital and Anal are all areas that no longer avoid being shaved, and it would to appear to be becoming the new norm.

Ive always been from the school of thought that if we grow hair in a certain place it is for a reason, generally hair helps us to keep warm, regulate our body temperatures and help to reduce body odor.

Has anyone tried a body shave, what are the effects, do you feel better for it or was it something you regret ever doing.

On a wider scale, are we likely to see any health implications with people shaving their hair, of course it will naturally keep regrowing but if it keeps getting shaved back off them the body will become accustomed to the idea of having no hair.
 


God gave us pubic hair to act as the perfect "lather pad" for our shower gel.
 
All my body hair fell off (except my head thankfully) when I got skin cancer!
 
All my head hair has been falling off as I got older..... the rest gets longer.... anyone any good tips for eradicating ear hair?
 
political relevance?
 
Er, I really doubt anybody shaves their genital and anal area?
 
EAR HAIR!!!

You know the dangling things that stick out of mens ears????? Sheezzz... Was watching Vinnie one night and cant remember if it was Damien English or Niall Collins who has a MASSIVE one sticking out (hair out of his ear that is)
 
Bea, check out a few the Roses next year and you will without doubt, change your mind.
 
I shave my sac, lad and surrounding area. My hole hair is a different issue. Some of it is 4 inches. I just pluck it whenever. Tis a great sense of satisfaction when you see them in the sink.
 
Just when you think this site cannot get any more disturbing...
 
I have such fine, soft blonde body hair on my legs and under arms, it doesn't require shaving at all.

As for my nether regions, this is actually a Protected Forestation Zone, under EU law, so no chemical or cut and thrust techniques are permitted.

I am blooming delicately without these interventions.

Rather like a jewelled spiders web.
 
I actually gagged ...
 
At the age of fourteen I had my testicles ritualistically shaved.
There's nothing quite like a shorn scrotum. It's breathtaking, really. I suggest you try it yourself.
 
