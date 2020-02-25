Bog Roll Appreciation Fred

Many years ago while renovating the west wing of chez btb, she that must be obeyed indoors instructed that we install wan of thon biddy things, now until recently it has remained generally unused by my goodself (unless clipping the auld toe nails).



Anyhow I digress, so desperate times require desperate measures and the operating manual has long since been lost, at the moment I am fluctuating between colonic hydrotherapy and scalding the onions off meself...



So if any more experienced operators have some tips it would greatly be appreciated...