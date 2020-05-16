Bombardier: The future of aerospace in Northern Ireland



Bombardier announced 600 job losses at its Northern Ireland operations.

The future of aerospace in Northern Ireland BBC News NI's John Campbell explores the coronavirus challenges which lie ahead for firms like Bombardier.

I do have an issue with the work force balance of firms such as Bombardier in northern Ireland. A firm which traditionally employed few members of the nationalist community from its roots in shorts.The question going forward is how do we maintain business that allow people to both be true to who they are without making the workplace a cold house for anyone.The choice is between allowing cultural difference in the business or making it an environment in which no cultural is shown. Our current employment pressure means that firms when employing people try and make sure the workforce balance the wider community in which it employs staff.I would that this is important going forward so people apply for jobs in all firms and the firms themselves pick the best person for the job.The current demise/decline of traditional unionist firms has an element of missing out on the best of the available talent in the workforce.