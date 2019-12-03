Boney M - Belfast

I was not sure whether to post here or in History but I think here has more of the people who would know.I wanted to ask what people in Northern Ireland, including those involved in the conflict from both sides, thought of "Belfast", a 1977 hit by the disco band Boney M.While there are many songs about that conflict, this is the only one I can recall coming from an unashamedly foreign perspective, so I really would love to know how it was, and remains, seen in the place itself.