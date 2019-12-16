EU confirms there will be border checks inside UK under Brexit deal, contradicting Boris Johnson’s false claim

Michel Barnier says there will be 'checks and controls' on GB-NI trade after keeping quiet during election campaign

This has major implications for goods produced in northern Ireland. It may bring inward investment if we can get the uk to offer the same terms as the south? If not then northern Ireland will have all the disadvantages without any advantages.