Border in the Irish sea...... Boris says NO

The EU will not tolerate any "backsliding" on the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit deal, a senior official has warned.Stefaan de Rynck, advisor to EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, was speaking at event in London.On WednesdayBut Mr de Rynck said the UK had agreed to apply necessary checks on goods.He added:Additionally, the whole of the UK will leave the EU's customs union buThese can only be avoided if the UK decides it wants a closer relationship with the EU than is currently being proposed by the government.The nature and extent of any checks will only become clear near the end of a one year transition period which expires at the end of 2020.There will be no immediate changes to trade processes after Brexit day on 31 January.On Wednesday, the prime minister gave an "emphatic" assurance to the DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about unfettered trade.Sir Jeffrey said that needed to be followed by action."Recently all Northern Ireland parties tabled an amendment to the Withdrawal Bill which could have put that commitment into action."Whist the government did not accept that amendment at the time it is now incumbent upon them to ensure that the commitments are now delivered upon."