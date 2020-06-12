Boris and the Good friday agreement

McSlaggart
Marr said: "Let me ask you about your relationship, you mentioned Boris Johnson.
"You weren't terribly complimentary about him at the McGill Summer School about this time last year.
"You said, 'Anyone in Dublin who met Boris Johnson during his time as Foreign Secretary will tell you the many ways in which he failed to show the slightest level of understanding about the operations of the Good Friday Agreement.
"'I don't think anyone can credibly say he has thought through how he can promote property and reconciliation in Northern Ireland'. Have you had second thoughts?"
Micheal Martin squirms as Marr confronts Irish leader on old Boris Johnson comments
THE new Irish Taoiseach Michael Martin was put on the spot by Andrew Marr this morning, as the BBC host questioned him about previous comments against Boris Johnson.
