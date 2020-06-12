Boris and the Good friday agreement

McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Marr said: "Let me ask you about your relationship, you mentioned Boris Johnson.

"You weren't terribly complimentary about him at the McGill Summer School about this time last year.

"You said, 'Anyone in Dublin who met Boris Johnson during his time as Foreign Secretary will tell you the many ways in which he failed to show the slightest level of understanding about the operations of the Good Friday Agreement.

"'I don't think anyone can credibly say he has thought through how he can promote property and reconciliation in Northern Ireland'. Have you had second thoughts?"

www.express.co.uk

Micheal Martin squirms as Marr confronts Irish leader on old Boris Johnson comments

THE new Irish Taoiseach Michael Martin was put on the spot by Andrew Marr this morning, as the BBC host questioned him about previous comments against Boris Johnson.
Sync

Sync

Good answer by Martin. Since he gave that speech Bojo has given written commitments to give us everything we wanted. Martin's said we don't yet have all the details on how Bojo will give us those commitments. He'll either give do what he committed to or he'll breach the deal and drop his chances of a deal with the EU and US.

What else would we have wanted Martin/Leo/Mary Lou to have said to that question?
 
M

michael-mcivor

Unionist bonfires had KAT posters on them Irish flags and SInn Fein posters / Bobby Storey etc- same as in any other year-
its taking the Unionist longer than usual to catch on that the Torys have shafted them again- I full expect next years bonfires to be piled with pictures of the Boris Lundy-
 
