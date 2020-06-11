Boris Johnson v Truth v quarantine anyone crossing the Irish sea by boat

McSlaggart said: //

3. The question is should we on the Island of Ireland quarantine people arriving from Britain?



To update you, the quarantine is 14 days. You must give your address and contact deets, and if you are caught breaking it you'll be fined 2,500. No shopping nor nothing.A biz friend over from london got into the gaelic on the form ..."So this cionta agus pionois, wot is vis mac?""The translation into our First Official Language, john""It looks like c^nts and p^enises dunnit"(bridling) "I will have you know john that these fine words are in a language that was written while your ancestors were still living in mud huts on the southwest shore of denmark...""Still looks like c^nts and p^enises mac"So quarantine is in place, to the extent that peeps are reading the forms.