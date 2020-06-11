Boris Johnson v Truth v quarantine anyone crossing the Irish sea by boat

McSlaggart
“THE NHS SAVED my life, no question,” Boris Johnson said earlier this month, publicly thanking Britain’s beloved National Health Service for successfully treating him for Covid-19 over a seven-day period in early April. “It’s hard to find words to express my debt,” the prime minister said, naming several nurses, and thanking two in particular for standing by his bedside for 48 hours when “things could’ve gone either way.”
Johnson’s speech, which he might have hoped would be lauded for its graciousness, served instead as a reminder that the NHS is a success despite him. When the first cases of Covid-19 in the U.K. were confirmed in late January, Johnson’s Conservative Party government claimed that it was prepared for any eventuality.
That turns out to have been a lie. The government’s failure to provide sufficient protective gear, which has so far contributed to the deaths of at least 114 health care workers in Britain, was preventable. Moreover, two separate investigations have now revealed high-level attempts to cover it up.
Boris Johnson takes a "Pragmatic theory of truth 1 " or as they say in Tyrone a " Lyning ****" 2. The Scottish government has dealt with the virus well but unfortunately for them they are attached to England. 3. The question is should we on the Island of Ireland quarantine people arriving from Britain?
1 Pragmatic theory of truth - Wikipedia
2 Urban Dictionary: Lying ****
3 "Nicola Sturgeon has criticised the prime minister for tolerating “higher levels” of coronavirus infections across England amid a further breakdown in relations between Edinburgh and London.
Scotland’s first minister has demanded a statement from Boris Johnson making clear his intention to eliminate the virus within UK borders.
Ms Sturgeon said that anything short of elimination risked a second wave and a return to a full lockdown.
She criticised No 10’s plans to open quarantine-free “air bridges” with other countries without consulting the devolved administrations."
