Boris Johnson v Truth v quarantine anyone crossing the Irish sea by boat

Boris Johnson’s Coronavirus Lies Are Killing Britons The British government’s failure to provide sufficient protective gear was preventable, and two investigations have revealed attempts to cover it up.

my life, no question," Boris Johnson said earlier this month, publicly thanking Britain's beloved National Health Service for successfully treating him for Covid-19 over a seven-day period in early April. "It's hard to find words to express my debt," the prime minister said, naming several nurses, and thanking two in particular for standing by his bedside for 48 hours when "things could've gone either way."Johnson's speech, which he might have hoped would be lauded for its graciousness,The government's failure to provide sufficient protective gear, which has so far contributed to the deaths of at least 114 health care workers in Britain, was preventable. Moreover, two separate investigations have now revealed high-level attempts to cover it up.