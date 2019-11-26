Boris Johnson's Hanukkah message.

I do not recall a UK Prime Minister ever giving a Hanukkah message before. What interests me the most is him talking about the Maccabees in his words "driving the forces of darkness out of Jerusalem", which personally I would agree whole heartedly with, however given how the present day population of Britain outside of parts of Scotland believes in the value of almost indiscriminate Religious tolerance (yes there is indeed Islamophobia but on careful examination a lot of this has to do with Muslims making at times very sharp distinctions between their fellow Believers, the Ahl al-Kitab and unbelievers) this is a rather odd statement and one that would doubtless be problematic if it were not for the widespread historical ignorance of our times. The Maccabee revolution was sparked by what now would be called Religious fundamentalist intolerance as well as by hatred for the elements in an upper class that had adopted such foreign customs as practicing nudity in public baths. In modern times it has more in common with the Iranian Islamic Revolution than anything else- would Boris Johnson also describe the SAVAK regime and the elements of the upper classes which supported it as the "forces of darkness"? I think not. The Hasmonean dynasty which was the end result of the Maccabee revolution also went on to spread ethical Monotheism by the sword.