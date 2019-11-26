Boris Johnson's Hanukkah message.

Golah veNekhar



Dec 16, 2018

I do not recall a UK Prime Minister ever giving a Hanukkah message before. What interests me the most is him talking about the Maccabees in his words "driving the forces of darkness out of Jerusalem", which personally I would agree whole heartedly with, however given how the present day population of Britain outside of parts of Scotland believes in the value of almost indiscriminate Religious tolerance (yes there is indeed Islamophobia but on careful examination a lot of this has to do with Muslims making at times very sharp distinctions between their fellow Believers, the Ahl al-Kitab and unbelievers) this is a rather odd statement and one that would doubtless be problematic if it were not for the widespread historical ignorance of our times. The Maccabee revolution was sparked by what now would be called Religious fundamentalist intolerance as well as by hatred for the elements in an upper class that had adopted such foreign customs as practicing nudity in public baths. In modern times it has more in common with the Iranian Islamic Revolution than anything else- would Boris Johnson also describe the SAVAK regime and the elements of the upper classes which supported it as the "forces of darkness"? I think not. The Hasmonean dynasty which was the end result of the Maccabee revolution also went on to spread ethical Monotheism by the sword.

 


Dame_Enda



Dec 14, 2011

The revolt against the ethnic Greek Seleucid kings was the result of factionalism within the Jewish people. Some were Hellenists are happy to adopt Greek customs. Others feared losing their identity and opposed this. One of the differences between the Ptolemaic kings of Egypt (also Greek) and the Seleucids is that the former tolerated and in some cases adopted Egyptian customs (e.g. styling themselves as Pharoahs and worshipping Egyptian and hybrid Greco-Egyptian gods/goddesses), while the Seleucids tried to assimilate the Jews, such as eliminating circumcision.
 
Golah veNekhar



Dec 16, 2018

The revolt against the ethnic Greek Seleucid kings was the result of factionalism within the Jewish people. Some were Hellenists are happy to adopt Greek customs. Others feared losing their identity and opposed this. One of the differences between the Ptolemaic kings of Egypt (also Greek) and the Seleucids is that the former tolerated and in some cases adopted Egyptian customs (e.g. styling themselves as Pharoahs and worshipping Egyptian and hybrid Greco-Egyptian gods/goddesses), while the Seleucids tried to assimilate the Jews, such as eliminating circumcision.
A lot of modern scholars argue that Antiochus started persecuting the traditionalists in order to please the Hellenized upper classes, the Hellenized upper classes would not necessarily have been heathens at all.
 
