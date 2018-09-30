Born Alive And Left To Die. 26 Babies Survive Abortion And Are Left To Die By Doctors.

TruthInTheNews said: Can you provide any evidence of this. Click to expand...

Under WA law, late-term abortions – after 20 weeks gestation – are only permitted if the mother or child suffers a "severe medical condition" that two expert doctors conclude justifies the procedure.



We know, thanks to questions answered in parliament, there have been 27 babies born alive after abortion procedures since this law came into effect, most after 20 weeks gestation.

He advised the parliamentary committee that, of eight babies who died after surviving abortion procedures between 2012 and 2017, some were born with "non-lethal abnormalities", which meant they could have survived. The exact number was concealed to prevent an inadvertent breach of patient confidentiality.



The eight babies had lived for between 9 minutes and 2 hours following abortion procedures.



Mr Goiran said this underpinned the need for a coronial inquest.

Mr Goiran said this underpinned the need for a coronial inquest.

"This is exactly the sort of thing the coroner needs to get to the bottom of," he said.

Was there a coroner's report or indeed a death certificate?

I'm going by your links to an Australian newspaper that reported on them. Are you now saying it's unreliable?Before 20 weeks even a healthy baby cannot survive, so these can only be after 20 weeks, so only after severe medical issues have been diagnosed.That's more like the French system than the English one : it's not abortion up to the latest possible time, it's abortion available up to a limited time - WA it's before 20 weeks, apparently - and only for severe medical issues thereafter.IOW those are going to be wanted pregnancies but where the foetus is found to have very severe abnormalities, usually unsurvivable.But these are not healthy babies that could have survived with normal care and attention, as your misleading title and Op imply - they are seriously disabled babies that didn't die before birth but would have died without major medical (painful) intervention. And may well have died anyway.I don't know. Perhaps that is why he is calling for an inquest? That's what your link seems to say. :roll:Look I know you are determined to make this into prolife propaganda, so I will leave you to it.People don't believe you any more. The referendum in May showed that. So knock yourself out.