Born Alive And Left To Die. 26 Babies Survive Abortion And Are Left To Die By Doctors.

TruthInTheNews
Twenty six babies who survived abortion were left to die by doctors in Western Australia. Doctors failed to report any of the deaths to the Coroner.
What kind of a doctor leaves a human being to involuntarily die without providing any assistance IN A HOSPITAL???? Some of these babies lived for up to two hours. Thrill kills?
https://www.watoday.com.au/politics/western-australia/call-for-inquest-into-the-deaths-of-27-babies-after-doctors-fail-to-notify-coroner-20180922-p505eu.html
https://www.watoday.com.au/national/western-australia/they-were-left-to-die-call-for-inquiry-into-case-of-27-premature-babies-born-alive-in-wa-20180611-p4zkul.html
