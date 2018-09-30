Born Alive And Left To Die. 26 Babies Survive Abortion And Are Left To Die By Doctors.

Twenty six babies who survived abortion were left to die by doctors in Western Australia. Doctors failed to report any of the deaths to the Coroner.

What kind of a doctor leaves a human being to involuntarily die without providing any assistance IN A HOSPITAL???? Some of these babies lived for up to two hours. Thrill kills?

https://www.watoday.com.au/politics/western-australia/call-for-inquest-into-the-deaths-of-27-babies-after-doctors-fail-to-notify-coroner-20180922-p505eu.html

https://www.watoday.com.au/national/western-australia/they-were-left-to-die-call-for-inquiry-into-case-of-27-premature-babies-born-alive-in-wa-20180611-p4zkul.html
 


This needs to go to the zoo.

The post totally misrepresents the context of the article. Many of these infants had intrauterine growth restriction and similar congenital anomalies which would have rendered their quality of life non-existant.
 
"A" doctor? 27 babies since 1998 in the whole state, so certainly not "a" doctor, not over 30 years. And there is an investigation into whether any of the babies were not given adequate care, so it's not as though everyone is assuming there's no problem. These are babies with fatal abnormalities, or in the very "best" scenario, gravely life limiting abnormalities. And they're investigating whether that's even the case.

BTW. How many babies have been left to die slowly of fatal abnormalities in Ireland, sometimes over months? A lot more than one a year I'd guess. That ugly story started to come out just a bit in the wake of Savita Halappanavar's death : I heard a Galway doctor mention in a radio interview babies about born with terrible abnormalities who had to be abandoned in the maternities because the parents couldn't possibly cope at home, and some of whom then basically starved to death because they couldn't even be fed. Oddly enough no prolifers seemed interested though, and no Irish journalists picked up on it.
 
So they were just left to die. QED.
 
Can you provide any evidence of this. Was there a coroner's report or indeed a death certificate?
 
I'm going by your links to an Australian newspaper that reported on them. Are you now saying it's unreliable?

Under WA law, late-term abortions – after 20 weeks gestation – are only permitted if the mother or child suffers a "severe medical condition" that two expert doctors conclude justifies the procedure.

We know, thanks to questions answered in parliament, there have been 27 babies born alive after abortion procedures since this law came into effect, most after 20 weeks gestation.
Before 20 weeks even a healthy baby cannot survive, so these can only be after 20 weeks, so only after severe medical issues have been diagnosed.

That's more like the French system than the English one : it's not abortion up to the latest possible time, it's abortion available up to a limited time - WA it's before 20 weeks, apparently - and only for severe medical issues thereafter.

IOW those are going to be wanted pregnancies but where the foetus is found to have very severe abnormalities, usually unsurvivable.

He advised the parliamentary committee that, of eight babies who died after surviving abortion procedures between 2012 and 2017, some were born with "non-lethal abnormalities", which meant they could have survived. The exact number was concealed to prevent an inadvertent breach of patient confidentiality.

The eight babies had lived for between 9 minutes and 2 hours following abortion procedures.

Mr Goiran said this underpinned the need for a coronial inquest.
"This is exactly the sort of thing the coroner needs to get to the bottom of," he said.
But these are not healthy babies that could have survived with normal care and attention, as your misleading title and Op imply - they are seriously disabled babies that didn't die before birth but would have died without major medical (painful) intervention. And may well have died anyway.

I don't know. Perhaps that is why he is calling for an inquest? That's what your link seems to say. :roll:

Look I know you are determined to make this into prolife propaganda, so I will leave you to it.
People don't believe you any more. The referendum in May showed that. So knock yourself out.
 
Why would anyone be surprised by this, the whole point of an abortion is to kill, exactly how they kill is not something they're overly bothered about.

I would not insult animals by lumping these people in with them, they're way lower than that.
 
It's only a matter of time until this horror is happening in Ireland too. The heirs of Dr. Mengele are already discussing assassinating the child with a poison syringe to the heart to make sure the little girl or boy doesn't have a fighting chance of living.
 
Jesus. Another example of a poster citing an article to back up their post when the article itself undermines their post.
 
Funny- usually your praise Dr Mengele as a genius who performed great work....
 
You can fool yourself into thinking this never happens because you think a right to abortion is a "good" thing, but it does happen.

And how you can think abortion on demand, the deliberate and unnecessary ending of a human life is a "good" thing is quite beyond me.
It's at best received group think (lack of thinking really), at worst it's a mental issue with particularly serious consequences and as always those consequences are for someone else to suffer.
 
I don't fool myself into thinking this never happens. I don't fool myself that terrible things don't happen in the world. They do. And very often someone is at fault.

And yes, I do think that the right to choose is a good thing. It has to be a personal choice. The state can't dictate morality; there is no moral choice if you've already been told only one choice is permissible.

Religion can instil morality. State's shouldn't.
 
As has been said to you before, but you ignore, deliberate killing isn't a question of personal morality and without question abortion IS deliberate killing.
 
I dont deny that abortion is killing. As is war, as is unplugging someone from life support. ALL mortality is personal.

Weve had this conversation before. You claim I ignore these things, but then as now, I dont.

Tell my why you believe the state has a greater right to decide what is moral than the individual. Then wed be advancing the discussion.
 
I accept in the common good the right of the state to make laws, on murder for example, personal morality doesn't come into it.

Abortion on demand is the killing of innocents for the personal convenience of those involved, it cannot be compared to any other circumstance of killing except murder.

Fundamentally I believe those who do support the right to abortion on demand, start from that position and work back making any and every logical & moral twist they need to justify their supposed conclusion.
 
Of course it does, who else decides what laws the state makes? The only difference is the numbers involved. But they all make their decision based on personal morality.

Well, either that or they ignore their personal morality in favour of what their party tells them, but it'd be hard to make a convincing argument that "what the party says" is objectively better than personal morality.

So why is it illegal to travel abroad to assist a dying person commit suicide and yet for decades the prolife movement had nothing but a shoulder shrug concerning women travelling abroad legally to have an abortion? Is assisted suicide worse than abortion?

Or are you just spouting meaningless slogans here?
 
If I ever have a real need to reply to a lying git, I'll get back to you, otherwise don't bother replying to me, you'll be talking to yourself.
 
So, a graceless acknowledgement of your inability to respond to the issues raised then.
Par for the course from you, Tonic.

Anyone who voted for infanticide has no morality.
 
