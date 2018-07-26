Boycotting Israel: a moral question. (Second Thread)

Lúidín said:



Gaza: Israeli bombers bring the news of the new Jews-only state to the people in the enclosure. : Israeli bombers bring the news of the new Jews-only state to the people in the enclosure.

Oh God. Not yet another politically-motivated strained equivalence that lies.The Spanish civil war (that that painting is famous for bringing attention to) comprised republican, democratic, left-leaning forces against fascist, nationalist, catholic, forces.Obviously, this propaganda aims to reinforce stereotypes about the identities of the two sides in the Arab-Israeli conflict.But pull away the veil of propaganda and what are you left with?Who are the fascist, islamicist, hierarchial, authoritarian despots in this conflict in reality? And who promote actual values of democracy, tolerance, individual autonomy, diversity, and freedom?Notwithstanding question marks remain over this declaration of a Jewish state, and whether it is really warranted, and does it's justification measure up. But that question hasn't even begun to be properly discussed yet.