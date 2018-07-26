Boycotting Israel: a moral question. (Second Thread)

yanshuf said:
https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/196483/prominent-israeli-lefties-caught-entrapping-palestinians-trying-to-sell-them-land
The lunatic boyfriend of Irish Presidential candidate David Norris is making the headlines again with a string of convictions behind him ...
Convicted of Statutory Rape of a 15 year old boy with Norris subsequently appealing for his clemency, also convicted of carrying illegal weapons, various drugs offences, threatening behaviour, etc, etc.
Now he has been posing as a Jewish property buyer and passing the names of the sellers on the PA police to have them tortured and murdered. I hope he gets the rough justice he deserves....

In the investigative report, Nawi could be heard speaking about four Palestinian real estate sellers, whom Nawi said mistook him for a Jew interested in buying their property.

“Straight away I give their pictures and phone numbers to the Preventive Security Force,” Nawi is heard saying in reference to the Palestinian Authority’s counterintelligence arm. “The Palestinian Authority catches them and kills them. But before it kills them, they get beat up a lot.”
https://www.timesofisrael.com/left-wing-activist-who-turned-in-palestinian-land-sellers-to-be-indicted/
 


Lúidín said:


Gaza: Israeli bombers bring the news of the new Jews-only state to the people in the enclosure.
Oh God. Not yet another politically-motivated strained equivalence that lies.

The Spanish civil war (that that painting is famous for bringing attention to) comprised republican, democratic, left-leaning forces against fascist, nationalist, catholic, forces.

Obviously, this propaganda aims to reinforce stereotypes about the identities of the two sides in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

But pull away the veil of propaganda and what are you left with?

Who are the fascist, islamicist, hierarchial, authoritarian despots in this conflict in reality? And who promote actual values of democracy, tolerance, individual autonomy, diversity, and freedom?

Notwithstanding question marks remain over this declaration of a Jewish state, and whether it is really warranted, and does it's justification measure up. But that question hasn't even begun to be properly discussed yet.
 
"PHOTO: Containers used by Palestinians as classrooms are removed by the Israeli army near the West Bank city of Hebron http://******/2LUGGUV #PalestineInPictures
 
More good news for the BDS movement.
The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI), member of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, welcomed this week news that German sportswear manufacturer Adidas is no longer sponsoring the Israel Football Association (IFA).

Last March, over 130 Palestinian football clubs called on Adidas to end its sponsorship of the IFA over its complicity with the oppression of the Palestinian people.
The IFA includes six Israeli football teams based in illegal Israeli settlements that rob Palestinians of land and resources.
Israeli settlements are considered a war crime under international law.
 
First ever: 40+ Jewish groups worldwide oppose equating antisemitism with criticism of Israel.
The statement warns of a growing trend of legislative campaigns to target organizations that support Palestinian rights, particularly the nonviolent Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.
https://jewishvoiceforpeace.org/30jewishgroupsbds/
 
james toney said:
More good news for the BDS movement.
The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI), member of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, welcomed this week news that German sportswear manufacturer Adidas is no longer sponsoring the Israel Football Association (IFA).

Last March, over 130 Palestinian football clubs called on Adidas to end its sponsorship of the IFA over its complicity with the oppression of the Palestinian people.
The IFA includes six Israeli football teams based in illegal Israeli settlements that rob Palestinians of land and resources.
Israeli settlements are considered a war crime under international law.
HEHEHE...

http://m.sport5.co.il/articles.aspx?FolderID=285&docID=162322&lang=HE

it says here that in January 2014 Adidas said that it will continue sponsoring the IFA for four more years (a hint until 2018).

That what happened.

Arab fakey newsy
 
The BDS movement is growing. It is getting bigger. the game is up for the israely government and their terrorism.
 
yanshuf said:
fakey newsy, Palestinian fakey newsy
Did you not mean chinese news....or was it a mass grave in Tuam/yanshuf? This is why you are so popular.....imagine bumping your own fake photos and videos......the badge should be worn with pride.
 
"More
The Israeli navy is expected to intercept today the "Freedom" boat headed for Gaza. Israeli sailors arrested Joe Meadors, a survivor of the 1968 Israeli attack on the USS Liberty, after stopping the Al Awda boat. He was held and deported to Texas."

https://mondoweiss.net/2018/08/freedom-expected-intercepted/
 
integratetransport said:
The BDS movement is growing. It is getting bigger. the game is up for the israely government and their terrorism.
It's so funny that the useless hasbarists are still posting....they obviously don't believe Netanyahu ...who said some years ago that he has "defeated the BDS movement"
 
james toney said:
It's so funny that the useless hasbarists are still posting....they obviously don't believe Netanyahu ...who said some years ago that he has "defeated the BDS movement"
And the BDSM have accomplished so much - after 13 years of action!
 
