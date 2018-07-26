Boycotting Israel: a moral question. (Second Thread)

D
Deleted member 51920
The lunatic boyfriend of Irish Presidential candidate David Norris is making the headlines again with a string of convictions behind him ...
Convicted of Statutory Rape of a 15 year old boy with Norris subsequently appealing for his clemency, also convicted of carrying illegal weapons, various drugs offences, threatening behaviour, etc, etc.
Now he has been posing as a Jewish property buyer and passing the names of the sellers on the PA police to have them tortured and murdered. I hope he gets the rough justice he deserves....
https://www.timesofisrael.com/left-wing-activist-who-turned-in-palestinian-land-sellers-to-be-indicted/In the investigative report, Nawi could be heard speaking about four Palestinian real estate sellers, whom Nawi said mistook him for a Jew interested in buying their property.
“Straight away I give their pictures and phone numbers to the Preventive Security Force,” Nawi is heard saying in reference to the Palestinian Authority’s counterintelligence arm. “The Palestinian Authority catches them and kills them. But before it kills them, they get beat up a lot.”