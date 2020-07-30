BREAKING: Hogan May have Broken EC Document Security Rules

GJG
Phil Hogan May have Broken EC Document Security Rules.
A European Commission spokesperson confirmed they have a detailed policy, Security Notice C(2019) 1904, for dealing with confidential documents, and that the documents in question were in the category “sensitive non-classified” ... these documents must only be distributed on a need-to-know basis, that all recipients should be aware of the handling instructions, and the documents must be shredded to a particular standard when no longer needed ... and documents should be stored in a locked office or a locked cupboard when not in use.
Phil Hogan May have Broken EC Document Security Rules - Here's How
Phil Hogan’s spokesperson, in their defence of his shifting story of how he drove laps around Ireland, in and out of Covid hot-spot Kildare, said that the reason for him visiting his apartment in the K Club was that: “He stopped briefly at his apartment to collect personal belongings and...
