Breaking News* "Attack" in Louth. Man killed. Others injured.

https://amp.independent.ie/irish-news/one-dead-others-injured-in-attack-in-louth-36455136.html#click=https://t.co/MFeNBWcWgA
Gardaí on scene in "live operation" according to the journal. Reports that one man arrested.
Reports that one killed and two seriously injured. Wtf.
- Man being held in Dundalk. No news yet as for the motive.In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said: "Gardai are investigating a stabbing incident in Dundalk Co Louth shortly before 9am this morning, 3rd January 2018.
