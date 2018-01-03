*Breaking News* "Attack" in Louth. Man killed. Others injured.

ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,121
https://amp.independent.ie/irish-news/one-dead-others-injured-in-attack-in-louth-36455136.html#click=https://t.co/MFeNBWcWgA

Gardaí on scene in "live operation" according to the journal. Reports that one man arrested.

Reports that one killed and two seriously injured. Wtf.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said: "Gardai are investigating a stabbing incident in Dundalk Co Louth shortly before 9am this morning, 3rd January 2018.
Click to expand...
- Man being held in Dundalk. No news yet as for the motive.
 
Last edited:


T

The_SR

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 11, 2009
Messages
18,036
Why is attack on inverted commas?
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,121
The_SR said:
Why is attack on inverted commas?
Click to expand...
Quotation marks was the intent.

Anyway RTÉ reporting that a Middle Eastern man carried out the attack. Believed that a Japanese man has died.
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
16,740
it looks like a suburban area, I assume some kind of domestic or people known to each other
 
J

JamieD

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 9, 2007
Messages
3,291
Ugh. Fair play to the Gardai who confronted him. Awful about the man and other two victims.
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,121
The_SR said:
Very early to make that call.
Click to expand...
RTÉ reporting a MiddleEastern man stabbed to death a Japanese man in the street and then went on to stab at least two others on the same road.

That would suggest random attack to me.
 
darkhorse

darkhorse

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2005
Messages
17,954
ruserious said:
RTÉ reporting a MiddleEastern man stabbed to death a Japanese man in the street and then went on to stab at least two others on the same road.

That would suggest random attack to me.
Click to expand...
Was he on a Jihadi attack?
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,121
darkhorse said:
Was he on a Jihadi attack?
Click to expand...
That'll be for the Gardaí to work on. Could be many reasons. Let's await and see if IS claim responsibility. But then again, they would claim responsibility for a school yard fight.
 
The Nal

The Nal

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 22, 2010
Messages
2,311
darkhorse said:
Was he on a Jihadi attack?
Click to expand...
Reminds me of that joke about the middle eastern man dropping papers in Dublin airport and someone handing them back to him.

"Oh thanks they're really important. For helping me Ill tell you something, don't be in Dundalk on August 1st"

"Why is there going to be a terrorist attack?"

"No, its just that Dundalk is a sh1thole".
 
darkhorse

darkhorse

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2005
Messages
17,954
ruserious said:
That'll be for the Gardaí to work on. Could be many reasons. Let's await and see if IS claim responsibility. But then again, they would claim responsibility for a school yard fight.
Click to expand...

True but random deadly knife attacks like this are rare outside fundamentalist Islamic circles
 
che schifo

che schifo

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2014
Messages
5,639
The_SR said:
And we are off....
Click to expand...
It's not all that surprising that people jump to that conclusion given the suggestion that the attacks appear to be random and the attacker middle eastern.
 
T

The_SR

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 11, 2009
Messages
18,036
ruserious said:
That'll be for the Gardaí to work on. Could be many reasons. Let's await and see if IS claim responsibility. But then again, they would claim responsibility for a school yard fight.
Click to expand...
What's more likely?

New Years house party in Dundalk descends into violence.

Or

ISIS attack Ireland and it's operative targets suburban Dundalk at 9am on a Wednesday.
 
T

The_SR

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 11, 2009
Messages
18,036
che schifo said:
It's not all that surprising that people jump to that conclusion given the suggestion that the attacks appear to be random and the attacker middle eastern.
Click to expand...
Why do they appear to be random?

People are stroking their cocks hoping it's jihadi.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top