BREAKING NEWS... senior level Unionists negotiating with the Irish Government about the reunification of Ireland.

Channel 4 News is reporting that Unionists are negotiating with the Irish Government about the reunification of Ireland.

This follows an initiative by Dail Eireann last February to set up a reunification committee tasked with negotiating the end of England's rule in Ireland. A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland

England's decades old artificial partition of millennia old Ireland, and the recent Brexit vote have proven to be irreconcilable and has backfired on Unionism in Ireland.

So-called "Northern" Ireland was set up by England under its 'Government of Ireland Act 1920' - against the democratic will of the people of Ireland. Its only reason for existing was to have a permanent majority of Unionists in the rich industrial part of Ireland to service England's now defunct empire. Now on the centenary of its ignominious foundation, so-called "Northern Ireland will soon be ruled by Nationalists, and the reunification of Ireland is imminent.

After centuries of Ethnic Cleansing of Irish people by England in Ireland - culminating in the forced establishment of the gerrymandered artificial statelet "Northern" Ireland for their Unionists, Irish people will once again outnumber Unionists in the 6 counties of 9 county Ulster still under British occupation. http://www.politics.ie/forum/northern-ireland/263398-bbc-view-nationalists-outnumber-unionists-centenary-gerrymandered-artificial-statelet-northern-ireland.html

Unionists finally capitulate due to demographics and the recent Brexit vote - a new dawn is on the horizon for Ireland.

[video=youtube;gBtuwSixYoE]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBtuwSixYoE&feature=youtu.be[/video]
 


I saw that video already. Its not "senior level unionists" is just a debate going on but imho it wont get to that stage particularly as it looks like Britain will stay in the Customs Union until perhaps 2023, which will undermine the economic argument. I am a southern nationalist but I am also a hardnosed realist. I strongly support reunification but not at the price of civil war.
 
Time to end the nightmare of England's centuries old demonic occupation of Ireland.
 
Fake news.
To be a "senior unionist " ,you need to be elected and part of the major unionist party.
DUP are not in any talks .
 
Dame_Enda said:
I saw that video already. Its not "senior level unionists" is just a debate going on but imho it wont get to that stage particularly as it looks like Britain will stay in the Customs Union until perhaps 2023, which will undermine the economic argument. I am a southern nationalist but I am also a hardnosed realist. I strongly support reunification but not at the price of civil war.
May insists Britain leaving EU customs union

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-eu-may/may-insists-britain-leaving-eu-customs-union-idUKKCN1II0W9
 
Dame_Enda said:
I saw that video already. Its not "senior level unionists" is just a debate going on but imho it wont get to that stage particularly as it looks like Britain will stay in the Customs Union until perhaps 2023, which will undermine the economic argument. I am a southern nationalist but I am also a hardnosed realist. I strongly support reunification but not at the price of civil war.
Always wrong - but never in doubt. Time for people like you to take your heads out of the sand.

As for the new "idea" from May - "Customs Union until perhaps 2023" - that is not going to happen, as no mention of Single Market - and anyway, Ireland will not allow it - there will be no talks about future trade unless the backstop (special status for the 6 counties) is agreed.

Time for the English and their spawn in Ireland to get that into their thick heads.
 
Lads, I keep telling ye, It's The Nordie Taigs, who will eventually save The Union!

BTW are we now at a stage with the quareens getting hitched and abortion about to be brought in down South that we are now to vastly liberal a country for Redneck Unionists and Redneck Taigs up there?
 
General Urko said:
Lads, I keep telling ye, It's The Nordie Taigs, who will eventually save The Union! BTW are we now at a stage with the quareens getting hitched and abortion about to be brought in down South that we are now to vastly liberal a country for Redneck Unionists and Redneck Taigs up there?
Yis are a dump. Why the hell would we join a place that butchers its own children and replaces them with Muslims?
 
Talk Back said:
Always wrong - but never in doubt. Time for people like you to take your heads out of the sand.

As for the new "idea" from May - "Customs Union until perhaps 2023" - that is not going to happen, as no mention of Single Market - and anyway, Ireland will not allow it - there will be no talks about future trade unless the backstop (special status for the 6 counties) is agreed.

Time for the English and their spawn in Ireland to get that into their thick heads.
There probably is not a majority in the House of Commons to leave the Customs Union.
 
The Free State is British enough as it is without importing another million Brits from the North.
 
