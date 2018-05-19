BREAKING NEWS... senior level Unionists negotiating with the Irish Government about the reunification of Ireland.
Channel 4 News is reporting that Unionists are negotiating with the Irish Government about the reunification of Ireland.
This follows an initiative by Dail Eireann last February to set up a reunification committee tasked with negotiating the end of England's rule in Ireland. A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland
England's decades old artificial partition of millennia old Ireland, and the recent Brexit vote have proven to be irreconcilable and has backfired on Unionism in Ireland.
So-called "Northern" Ireland was set up by England under its 'Government of Ireland Act 1920' - against the democratic will of the people of Ireland. Its only reason for existing was to have a permanent majority of Unionists in the rich industrial part of Ireland to service England's now defunct empire. Now on the centenary of its ignominious foundation, so-called "Northern Ireland will soon be ruled by Nationalists, and the reunification of Ireland is imminent.
After centuries of Ethnic Cleansing of Irish people by England in Ireland - culminating in the forced establishment of the gerrymandered artificial statelet "Northern" Ireland for their Unionists, Irish people will once again outnumber Unionists in the 6 counties of 9 county Ulster still under British occupation. http://www.politics.ie/forum/northern-ireland/263398-bbc-view-nationalists-outnumber-unionists-centenary-gerrymandered-artificial-statelet-northern-ireland.html
Unionists finally capitulate due to demographics and the recent Brexit vote - a new dawn is on the horizon for Ireland.
[video=youtube;gBtuwSixYoE]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBtuwSixYoE&feature=youtu.be[/video]
