BREAKING NEWS... senior level Unionists negotiating with the Irish Government about the reunification of Ireland.

Always wrong - but never in doubt. Time for people like you to take your heads out of the sand.



As for the new "idea" from May - "Customs Union until perhaps 2023" - that is not going to happen, as no mention of Single Market - and anyway, Ireland will not allow it - there will be no talks about future trade unless the backstop (special status for the 6 counties) is agreed.



Time for the English and their spawn in Ireland to get that into their thick heads.