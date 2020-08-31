  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Breaking news - Trump's tax returns released by NYT

This is explosive.

www.nytimes.com

Trump’s Taxes Show Chronic Losses and Years of Income Tax Avoidance

The Times obtained Donald Trump’s tax information extending over more than two decades, revealing struggling properties, vast write-offs, an audit battle and hundreds of millions in debt coming due.
www.nytimes.com


Donald J. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750.

He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.

As the president wages a re-election campaign that polls say he is in danger of losing, his finances are under stress, beset by losses and hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due that he has personally guaranteed. Also hanging over him is a decade-long audit battle with the Internal Revenue Service over the legitimacy of a $72.9 million tax refund that he claimed, and received, after declaring huge losses. An adverse ruling could cost him more than $100 million.
 

Like is that it?

Is this on his personal income or that of his businesses ?

You can do the same here BTW

If that is it then he is home and dry... :)
 
Home and dry? He owns a huge Boeing jet, numerous homes, lives in luxury that most people couldn't even imagine in his wildest dreams and paid only $750 in tax the year he was elected - less than the vast majority of American taxpayers - and you think people will not be angry about that?
What sort of mug are you?
 
Isn't living on other peoples money and dodging your taxes the "American Dream."
 
Taxes brought down Al Capone :ROFLMAO:
 
They are Business Taxes

- it is quite legal to write off taxes against your losses

- unless he has done anything illegal then he has nothing to worry about.

However releasing personal details that a US Citizen pays to the IRS most certainly is ILLEGAL!

He will certainly sue the NYT over this if that is the case

- and Good Luck to him I say!
 
No - if you don't pay your legal taxes in the Good ol USA then the IRS will track you down

- and you will bloody well wish you had!

The Good News is that DJT did pay them

- all $750 worth! 🤪
 
Back in the eighties were you one of the army of gombeen eejits who, when it was pointed out that Charlie Haughey was a vile crook who was raping the country, responded, "Ah sure Charlie has done well for himself - that's the sort of man you need to do well for the country." ?
Because that's your mentality.
 
Three quarters of the bankers on Wall Street spend their days conjuring up ways and means for their wealthy clients to dodge their taxes.
 
Look at the Irish front pages tomorrow. Look at what will be the main story of BBC news, ITN news
And then go back to your obsessive whimpering about how much you hate immigration. Nobody cares. :)
 
"Like Is that it "
You use the same analogy for your disregarding the 209000 deaths in USA from coronavirus " sure that's in a population of 330 million "
Trump to your ilk can literally piss over the dead and the living .
 
No I wasn't

I was very suspicious of him as it happens

Didn't think he was as bad as he turned out to be mind.

He wasn't all Bad either - he did Bad - he did good

But he was Power hungry and avaricious it must be said.
 
As I said

- stop being such a Big Girl's Blouse!
 
He dodged the draft for Vietnam, and then he dodged paying taxes to help the men who got their limbs blown off in that war and their minds destroyed. Donald is the opposite of a patriot.
 
Trump has this dropped on him at a press conference.
He goes on to claim that he would love to release his taxes but they've been under audit FOR FOUR YEARS.

However the IRS have made it very clear that there is no blockage on releasing a tax return under audit.

$750 dollars.
images (15).jpeg


No tax for 10 of the past 12 years
trump-toilet.jpg


Ever get the feeling you've been had america?
 
