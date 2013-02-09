Brendan Behan's 90th birthday

Blacknorth
Well-known member
- Joined
- Sep 5, 2011
- Messages
- 364
If still alive, author, poet, playwright, rebel and all round craic addict Brendan Behan would today be celebrating his 90th birthday.
Always a controversial figure, he was arrested at the age of 16 for planning to bomb Liverpool and was sentenced to 3 years in borstal (the subject of the first part of his autobiography, Borstal Boy). On his return to Ireland, it wasn't long before he was back in prison for his IRA activities. After his release he began to forge a very successful career as a journalist and playwright, with his first play, "The Quare Fellow" debuting in 1953.
Some love him whilst others aren't so fond of him. Patrick Kavannagh for one detested him, the pair never saw eye to eye. He is however undoubtedly one of our greatest modern writers and his books, Borstal Boy and Confessions of an Irish Rebel are two of my favourite books and I would seriously recommend them to anyone. They're both heartwarming and hilarious. Happy birthday Brendan.
Always a controversial figure, he was arrested at the age of 16 for planning to bomb Liverpool and was sentenced to 3 years in borstal (the subject of the first part of his autobiography, Borstal Boy). On his return to Ireland, it wasn't long before he was back in prison for his IRA activities. After his release he began to forge a very successful career as a journalist and playwright, with his first play, "The Quare Fellow" debuting in 1953.
Some love him whilst others aren't so fond of him. Patrick Kavannagh for one detested him, the pair never saw eye to eye. He is however undoubtedly one of our greatest modern writers and his books, Borstal Boy and Confessions of an Irish Rebel are two of my favourite books and I would seriously recommend them to anyone. They're both heartwarming and hilarious. Happy birthday Brendan.