Brendan Behan's 90th birthday

Anthony Cronin's wonderfully written book "Dead As Door Nails" gives a vivid description of Behan, Kavanagh and the Dublin of their era...



It's amazing how famous and revered Behan was in the bohemian New York of the 1950s--hanging out in Beat haunts in Greenwich Village, drinking in the White Horse, etc...



His plane from Shannon to New York was delayed once and he was due as a guest that night on a chat show. The TV company got him a police escort of outriders to make it from the airport to the studio on time.



The chat show host smugly said: "I bet that's the first time a police escort was laid on for you, Mr Behan"



"No" replied Behan "But the last time, I was handcuffed to them"



Playwright John Osborne celebrating his smash hit play in New York Look Back In Anger recalls Behan welcoming him to New York by thumping on his hotel room door nearly breaking it down: "Is there anyone at all awake in this fukkin cat house?"



Osborne describes him as "gentle". Kavanagh, or many who dealt with him in Dublin, might not agree...