Brendan Howlin resigns as Labour leader - end of dreams of an SF-led govt?

Mr Howlin has said he will not be standing in a leadership contest which will get underway in the coming weeks. Speaking after a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party in Leinster House on Wednesday, Mr Howlin said the party did not get a mandate to enter government - but could support certain policies from opposition.That takes the possible assorted left in govt. to about 60, down from about 66.Makes Mary Lou's chances of being Taoiseach that bit slimmer.