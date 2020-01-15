Brendan Howlin resigns as Labour leader - end of dreams of an SF-led govt?

BRENDAN Howlin is to resign as Labour leader after the party decided today that it will not be formally part of the next government.

Mr Howlin has said he will not be standing in a leadership contest which will get underway in the coming weeks. Speaking after a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party in Leinster House on Wednesday, Mr Howlin said the party did not get a mandate to enter government - but could support certain policies from opposition.

That takes the possible assorted left in govt. to about 60, down from about 66.

Makes Mary Lou's chances of being Taoiseach that bit slimmer.
 


It goes to show he got something right in the end i.e. Resigning.
 
My bet is for Nash to replace him.
 
blinding said:
It goes to show he got something right in the end i.e. Resigning.
Click to expand...
Many years too late....but as I've already said...it's a devastating blow for socialism 🙄
 
Thanks Mr Howlin for services to your county and country. But next govt will be: S.F + F.F + PBP + Greens.
 
