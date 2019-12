The Jury is still out on whether Johnson has just pulled another con, or not.



Boris Johnson is a cheat, a liar and a backstabber. The DUP were royally shafted after he promised "no Tory Prime Minister, and certainly not this one, would put a border down the Irish Sea." But that is exactly what he did.



Johnson may claim otherwise, but the DUP have no hesitation in calling his WA the Betrayal Agreement.



Oh, I am for it, so is the Irish Government, so is the EU - except Johnson is now claiming that goods can go straight to Northern Ireland from GB without customs clearance. That means they can go on into the EU without customs checks - Simon Coveney has already pointed out that is unacceptable., and is not what the Irish Government, or the EU, signed up to.



So it would be no surprise to anyone if the next Irish leader to be lied to by Boris Johnson, after Arlene Foster, was Leo Varadkar.



Watch this space - it will all come out soon enough.