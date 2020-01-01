Brexit checks on goods trade between Britain and Northern Ireland far easier than customs checks

The linked artice from RTE Bad faith? Boris Johnson and the Irish Protocol believes Brexit checks on goods trade between the mainland Britain and Northern Ireland under the agreement with the EU will be as onerous as customs checks. However, differences in purposes between checks and customs suggest otherwise.
Customs checks aim to collect tariffs, enforce quotas, ensure compliance with regulatory standards for goods and seize contraband.In comparison, Brexit checks will do regulatory standards for live animals, seize contraband and ensure that goods with mainland Britain content entering the Irish Republic from Northern Ireland pay any applicable tariffs and meet EU regulatory standards. The volume of activity of checks should be a lot less
There may be some smuggling of Britain content goods into the Republic for expensive luxury goods if they are subjected to high tariffs, possibly the most expensive cars. There may also be cooking of the books by Northern Ireland based manufacturers to conceal or understate the value of imported Britain content in finished goods exported to end markets in the Irish Republic or continental EU countries. Some forensic accounting may be needed to detect this.
Whereas customs tend to check most shipments, Brexit checks could get by with statistical sampling since there doesn't seem to be much incentive for Brexit trade cheating. In auditing of company books, a 3% sample is considered sufficient to detect irregularities, although auditors don't claim to be detectives. Some auditors have the skills of a forensic auditor.
Another factor that makes checks easy is the transition to software based customs procedures that slash the time involved in paper based procedures. Maersk, the giant shipping company, along with IBM have invited all comers to use their software platform for customs procedures.
