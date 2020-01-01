The linked artice from RTE Bad faith? Boris Johnson and the Irish Protocol believes Brexit checks on goods trade between the mainland Britain and Northern Ireland under the agreement with the EU will be as onerous as customs checks. However, differences in purposes between checks and customs suggest otherwise.
Customs checks aim to collect tariffs, enforce quotas, ensure compliance with regulatory standards for particular goods and seize contraband. Brexit checks will only need to do regulatory standards for live animals, seize contraband and ensure that good with mainland Britain content entering the Irish Republic pay any applicable tariffs.
Customs checks aim to collect tariffs, enforce quotas, ensure compliance with regulatory standards for particular goods and seize contraband. Brexit checks will only need to do regulatory standards for live animals, seize contraband and ensure that good with mainland Britain content entering the Irish Republic pay any applicable tariffs.