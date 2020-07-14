Brexit had opened up the discussion on Irish unity, including for unionists

Brexit chaos will result in a united Ireland over next decade, says O'Neill Michelle O'Neill has predicted that a successful vote for a united Ireland will happen in the next 10 years.

The deputy First Minister also said the "reckless" actions of the UK Government over Brexit could persuade more people to vote for Irish unity.Her comments were made in an interview on the Guardian Weekly Politics Podcast.She also discussed the death of John Hume, growing up in Co Tyrone during the Troubles, being inspired to enter politics by the Good Friday Agreement, and her relationship with First Minister Arlene Foster.Ms O'Neill said the "blatant disregard" shown by the government overOn the topic of Brexit I have found a lot of unionists have gone quiet on the topic. I have been asked by people from a unionist background would I vote for a united Ireland to which I reply yes. It never really gone into the advantages and disadvantages. One gets the impression that most unionists would never vote for a united Ireland but Brexit may have a cooling effect on those who will bother to cast any vote on the referendum if it came up?