Brexit news: Gibraltar sends Spain and Westminster dire Brexit trade deal warning

bradlux

Speaking in the Gibraltarian Parliament, Mr Picardo took the opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his emphatic general election victory – while sounding a note of caution. He said: “A lot remains to be negotiated. “Depending on what progress has been made in those negotiations, there is an option for an extension of the transitional period beyond the end of December 2020.

rainmaker

rainmaker

What's dire about that then?
 
Lumpy Talbot

This is a clear cassus belli. It is obvious that the Gibralteroonian hordes will sweep down off the peak and invade both Spain and the UK. I have not been idle and have ordered a load of baseball caps with 'NTR' on the front. ('Nuke The Rock').

Might as well make a few quid out of it.

Mr Johnson's interesting strategy in terms of empire-restoration seems to consist of a tour of regions and islands that still exist within such a relationship with Westminster and pissing them off steadily one by one.

What's next. Will Johnson and a number of his family members be photographed jogging in Hyde Park wearing tee-shirts that say 'Bollocks to the Channel Islands' or something.
 
Lumpy Talbot

I think that's what's been bugging me at the back of my mind. Take away enough of the brexit rhetoric and it is almost as if Johnson is on a divestment strategy rather than an acquisition strategy.
 
euryalus

euryalus

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 2, 2009
Messages
612
I think this divestment strategy is a form of "crisis capitalism", whereby nations and organisations are wilfully destroyed in order to provide investment opportunities for unscrupulous capitalists.
 
