Speaking in the Gibraltarian Parliament, Mr Picardo took the opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his emphatic general election victory – while sounding a note of caution. He said: “A lot remains to be negotiated. “Depending on what progress has been made in those negotiations, there is an option for an extension of the transitional period beyond the end of December 2020.
Brexit news: Gibraltar sends Spain and Westminster dire Brexit trade deal warning | World | NewsWorldabcnews | Worldabcnews
Speaking in the Gibraltarian Parliament, Mr Picardo took the opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his emphatic general election victory - while sounding a note of caution. He sa
worldabcnews.com