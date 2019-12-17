Brexit news: Gibraltar sends Spain and Westminster dire Brexit trade deal warning

This is a clear cassus belli. It is obvious that the Gibralteroonian hordes will sweep down off the peak and invade both Spain and the UK. I have not been idle and have ordered a load of baseball caps with 'NTR' on the front. ('Nuke The Rock').



Might as well make a few quid out of it.



Mr Johnson's interesting strategy in terms of empire-restoration seems to consist of a tour of regions and islands that still exist within such a relationship with Westminster and pissing them off steadily one by one.



What's next. Will Johnson and a number of his family members be photographed jogging in Hyde Park wearing tee-shirts that say 'Bollocks to the Channel Islands' or something.