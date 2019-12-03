Brexit phase 2: Irish government policy

Boris has secured a viable withdrawal agreement with the EU and achieved a strong electoral mandate for it. At the same time he has annihilated the remoaners and scattered the Marxists to the four winds. While there will still be a few remoaners who find themselves unable to shut their fücking pie holes (Fintan O'Toole Subscriber Only: Fintan O’Toole: Johnson’s win gives stable majority to a very unstable character), phase 1 of Brexit will soon be complete. No more delays. No more extensions.

The next phase of Brexit will be the negotiation of a trade deal with third parties. This includes us as part of the EU.

Having helped secure a viable, backstop-free withdrawal agreement, what strategy should Dublin now pursue?

Varadkar, to his credit, seems to have grasped that a decisive shift in strategy is now required. We must now become UK's best friend in Europe because that is in our mutual interest.

[Varadkar] said that once the agreement was passed by the House of Commons and the UK left the EU, the next step would be the negotiation of a “mighty new future economic partnership”.

He said that he would like to see a “trade deal plus” between the UK and the EU that ensured “tariff free and quota free trade with a set of minimum set of standards so that nobody feels there is unfair competition or that anyone is trying to undercut them when it comes to labour rights and when it comes to environmental protection and issues like that.”

“And you know in my conversations with prime minister Johnson, I think he’s probably in a similar space, so it’s a question now of getting on with it,” Mr Varadkar added.

www.irishtimes.com

UK election: Varadkar warns against move towards united Ireland

Taoiseach says focus should be on reviving Stormont; Time for Irish election ‘still not yet’
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

Countries will be lining up to do trade deals with a resurgent post-Brexit UK economy. The powerful move in UK stocks and sterling today is testament to that. We must ensure that a timely EU trade deal is a high UK priority and that it reflects our key mutual interests.
 


Ireland will be in the unique position of being the only native English speaking country in the EU.

This has some plus points and some minus points, good thing the language of intl business is English.

We should push for the medical section of the EU to be placed in Ireland.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Now we get to watch Johnson, Rees-Mogg, Meshuggeneh Patel and this season's unhappy alcoholic to be in Cummings deliver the Great Unchaining, followed by the Land of Grope and Tory.
 
The Irish Plan A, which was to thwart Brexit, looks like it has failed. Labour is decimated. The Lib Dem leader is unemployed. The Backstop has been circumvented. A Withdrawal Agreement prepared earlier is ready to be ratified by a newly compliant parliament. There will be no second referendum, and there will be no Fake Brexit with the UK remoaning in the EU customs union.

Time now for Plan B, whatever that is.
We might even have to consider co-operating with them.
 
Like the old football comment when one manager was whinging about losing a game with 70/80% possession. The winning manager agreed on the possession stats but then added 'we had 100% of the goals'. :)
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
The Irish Plan A was to ensure there was no hard border across the island of Ireland. Looks like a 100% success rate to us on that score. Who might 'we' be, by the way?
There was never going to be a proper hard border anyway. What they initially proposed was unmanned cameras, pre-clearance and customs officer mobile patrols surveillance and co-operation around the border area. We may yet see some of that, at the insistence of the French and Germans. But that's a story for another day.
 
recedite said:
There was never going to be a proper hard border anyway. What they initially proposed was unmanned cameras, pre-clearance and customs officer mobile patrols surveillance and co-operation around the border area. We may yet see some of that, at the insistence of the French and Germans. But that's a story for another day.
The fact that it actually isn't a story for another day is a pointer to the fact that Johnson didn't get what he wanted.
 
Of course. Hard to fudge a border moving from across the island legally to its relocation for its summer holidays to the coastline. That isn't what the DUP or Tories were arguing for.

generally in politics if you spend a lot of time arguing for an unlikely solution and then lose the argument you can be said to have lost the debate. That principle never changes.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
The fact that it actually isn't a story for another day is a pointer to the fact that Johnson didn't get what he wanted.
This game is about to restart. No more 5th Column to do the EUs bidding and undermine the UK position.

No more "no deal Brexit" is illegal crap.

It's a whole new game now.
 
Ireland has always been Britain's friend to throughout this process, regardless of what the Sun says.
 
Newrybhoy said:
This game is about to restart. No more 5th Column to do the EUs bidding and undermine the UK position.

No more "no deal Brexit" is illegal crap.

It's a whole new game now.
Mm. Just keep pressing restart. It's the way forward.
 
shutuplaura said:
Ireland has always been Britain's friend to throughout this process, regardless of what the Sun says.
quite happy to start the predictions as this stage. And I reckon the major prediction will be that the Sun will heap praise on the ERG and new Tory government and then turn on them fairly viciously with tales of 'betrayal' and what passes for editorialising at the Sun with things like 'we've been f*cked over by Boris the Turk.

Probably won't take long either. I'd say six months at the outside before Wokington Man starts being instructed by the tabloids that he is to be betrayed, Enid Blyton lies bleeding just outside Little Dorking and the Tories 'ave sold us orl ahhhhhhhhhhht, the bleedin' public school toff traitors'....

You can write the tabloid playbook on this right now.
 
Newrybhoy said:
This game is about to restart. No more 5th Column to do the EUs bidding and undermine the UK position.

No more "no deal Brexit" is illegal crap.

It's a whole new game now.
Make up your mind.

Is the 'game about to restart' or is it 'a whole new game'?

The truth is that no deal is still a possibility.

A lot has still to be negotiated.
 
shiel said:
Make up your mind.

Is the 'game about to restart' or is it 'a whole new game'?

The truth is that no deal is still a possibility.

A lot has still to be negotiated.
"No deal" was off the table thanks to the 5th Column.

Now the UK can get up from the table and say stick it anytime they want.

Now it's a fair negotiation.
 
Newrybhoy said:
"No deal" was off the table thanks to the 5th Column.

Now the UK can get up from the table and say stick it anytime they want.

Now it's a fair negotiation.
No deal is still a possibility therefore.
 
