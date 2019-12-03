Brexit phase 2: Irish government policy

shutuplaura said: Ireland has always been Britain's friend to throughout this process, regardless of what the Sun says. Click to expand...

quite happy to start the predictions as this stage. And I reckon the major prediction will be that the Sun will heap praise on the ERG and new Tory government and then turn on them fairly viciously with tales of 'betrayal' and what passes for editorialising at the Sun with things like 'we've been f*cked over by Boris the Turk.Probably won't take long either. I'd say six months at the outside before Wokington Man starts being instructed by the tabloids that he is to be betrayed, Enid Blyton lies bleeding just outside Little Dorking and the Tories 'ave sold us orl ahhhhhhhhhhht, the bleedin' public school toff traitors'....You can write the tabloid playbook on this right now.