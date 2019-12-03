Brexit phase 2: Irish government policy

Volatire
Boris has secured a viable withdrawal agreement with the EU and achieved a strong electoral mandate for it. At the same time he has annihilated the remoaners and scattered the Marxists to the four winds. While there will still be a few remoaners who find themselves unable to shut their fücking pie holes (Fintan O'Toole Subscriber Only: Fintan O’Toole: Johnson’s win gives stable majority to a very unstable character), phase 1 of Brexit will soon be complete. No more delays. No more extensions.
The next phase of Brexit will be the negotiation of a trade deal with third parties. This includes us as part of the EU.
Having helped secure a viable, backstop-free withdrawal agreement, what strategy should Dublin now pursue?
Varadkar, to his credit, seems to have grasped that a decisive shift in strategy is now required. We must now become UK's best friend in Europe because that is in our mutual interest.
[Varadkar] said that once the agreement was passed by the House of Commons and the UK left the EU, the next step would be the negotiation of a “mighty new future economic partnership”.
He said that he would like to see a “trade deal plus” between the UK and the EU that ensured “tariff free and quota free trade with a set of minimum set of standards so that nobody feels there is unfair competition or that anyone is trying to undercut them when it comes to labour rights and when it comes to environmental protection and issues like that.”
“And you know in my conversations with prime minister Johnson, I think he’s probably in a similar space, so it’s a question now of getting on with it,” Mr Varadkar added.
Countries will be lining up to do trade deals with a resurgent post-Brexit UK economy. The powerful move in UK stocks and sterling today is testament to that. We must ensure that a timely EU trade deal is a high UK priority and that it reflects our key mutual interests.
Countries will be lining up to do trade deals with a resurgent post-Brexit UK economy. The powerful move in UK stocks and sterling today is testament to that. We must ensure that a timely EU trade deal is a high UK priority and that it reflects our key mutual interests.