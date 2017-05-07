BREXIT: the general forum (Second Thread)

There are a several Brexit threads on p.ie but none seem to fit some aspects, so I thought I'd start a general thread in which people can put various bits of Brexit stuff, or overall issues.

The Brexit referendum was won, inter alia, on lies, which Farage admitted the day after the Leave vote won by just a few percentage points, ignorance, hubris expressed by some Brits who oppose immigration and international interference. The referendum was advisory only, but the Tories decided to accept the results and eventually Theresa May signed a notice under Article 50 to say that GB will be leaving the EU in two years' time.

The EU holds all the cards, no matter the Brit bravado. I expect (sadly) that the divorce will be very hard on GB.

Few groups/people suggest that there be another referendum. These include the LibDems, and Tony Blair, while the current Labour leader hasn't the foggiest as per usual. IMHO it may be more democratic to let voters have another say, now that they know the consequences of leaving the EU and that they were lied to, blatantly, by the Brexit leaders.

What do you think about this and any other issue regarding Brexit?
 


Here is an article from today's Observer about the influence of a "shadowy global operation" by rich men influenced Brexit. It may already be influencing the 8 June election results. British electoral laws cannot yet cope with digital influence.

[h=1]The great British Brexit robbery: how our democracy was hijacked[/h]
A shadowy global operation involving big data, billionaire friends of Trump and the disparate forces of the Leave campaign influenced the result of the EU referendum. As Britain heads to the polls again, is our electoral process still fit for purpose?
A company called Cambridge Analytics, a data company owned by billionaire Robert Mercer, whose daughter was very influential in Don "Capone" Trump's campaign, was involved in the referendum. He is also a good friend of Nigel Farage :shock: The article has chilling comments:
It … reveals a critical and gaping hole in the political debate in Britain. Because what is happening in America and what is happening in Britain are entwined. Brexit and Trump are entwined. The Trump administration’s links to Russia and Britain are entwined. And Cambridge Analytica is one point of focus through which we can see all these relationships in play; it also reveals the elephant in the room as we hurtle into a general election: Britain tying its future to an America that is being remade - in a radical and alarming way - by Trump.There are three strands to this story. How the foundations of an authoritarian surveillance state are being laid in the US. How British democracy was subverted through a covert, far-reaching plan of coordination enabled by a US billionaire. And how we are in the midst of a massive land grab for power by billionaires via our data. Data which is being silently amassed, harvested and stored. Whoever owns this data owns the future.
What, I wonder, is the endgame? Power for power's sake? I am puzzled by all this. Do these powers want to end GB, the EU and anything else? How can data owners "own the future"?
 
FFS, when will people realise d'internet is not the centre of most people's lives, it isn't even as influential as TV.
 
gracethepirate said:
There are a several Brexit threads on p.ie but none seem to fit some aspects, so I thought I'd start a general thread in which people can put various bits of Brexit stuff, or overall issues.

The Brexit referendum was won, inter alia, on lies, which Farage admitted the day after the Leave vote won by just a few percentage points, ignorance, hubris expressed by some Brits who oppose immigration and international interference. The referendum was advisory only, but the Tories decided to accept the results and eventually Theresa May signed a notice under Article 50 to say that GB will be leaving the EU in two years' time.

The EU holds all the cards, no matter the Brit bravado. I expect (sadly) that the divorce will be very hard on GB.

Few groups/people suggest that there be another referendum. These include the LibDems, and Tony Blair, while the current Labour leader hasn't the foggiest as per usual. IMHO it may be more democratic to let voters have another say, now that they know the consequences of leaving the EU and that they were lied to, blatantly, by the Brexit leaders.

What do you think about this and any other issue regarding Brexit?
D'ya think they'll leave?
 
The EU is a union of nearly thirty European democracies each of which signed a treaty to cooperate in matters of mutual interest in a continent which has suffered centuries of imperial and totalitarian violence.

It is the most advanced such treaty in the world.

But after decades of anti-EU propaganda in their media the English do not want the EU to exist any longer.

Consequently through Brexit - which they hope will be reinforced by this election - they are tearing up their part of the treaty they signed.

They also support those racists and fascists in the rest of Europe who favour doing the same thing.

The English have, therefore, declared racist and economic war on the rest of the EU.

There will be the hardest of Brexits and Ireland will suffer.

The fact that some people advocate that we join them outside the EU is to put it mildly not a good idea.
 
Brexit should have its own forum here.
 
shiel said:
The EU is a union of nearly thirty European democracies each of which signed a treaty to cooperate in matters of mutual interest in a continent which has suffered centuries of imperial and totalitarian violence.

It is the most advanced such treaty in the world.

But after decades of anti-EU propaganda in their media the English do not want the EU to exist any longer.

Consequently through Brexit - which they hope will be reinforced by this election - they are tearing up their part of the treaty they signed.

The English have, therefore, declared racist and economic war on the rest of the EU.

There will be the hardest of Brexits and Ireland will suffer.

The fact that some people advocate that we join them outside the EU is to put it mildly not a good idea.


They also support those racists and fascists in the rest of Europe who favour doing the same thing.
I think Ireland will hang in there in the EU. It is no longer so dependent upon GB as it was when it joined the EEC and Ireland had no choice but to join too or be financially doomed. And I do hope the EU will help the 6 counties being reunited with the other 26. In the meantime there may be a problem with the landborder, but I hope not.
 
I think you'll get nothing but posturing from most parties in the UK until after the GE. The real test will come when they get down to talks. There is little indication so far as to what UK realistically expect.We're in for a long and dirty campaign.
 
gracethepirate said:
Here is an article from today's Observer about the influence of a "shadowy global operation" by rich men influenced Brexit. It may already be influencing the 8 June election results. British electoral laws cannot yet cope with digital influence.

[h=1]The great British Brexit robbery: how our democracy was hijacked[/h]

A company called Cambridge Analytics, a data company owned by billionaire Robert Mercer, whose daughter was very influential in Don "Capone" Trump's campaign, was involved in the referendum. He is also a good friend of Nigel Farage :shock: The article has chilling comments:

What, I wonder, is the endgame? Power for power's sake? I am puzzled by all this. Do these powers want to end GB, the EU and anything else? How can data owners "own the future"?
Ask Gates, Tusk, Uber, Amazon etc etc. They want their tentacles in every part of your life for the sake of having some sort over power over you. Digitization has allowed and encouraged this and they are getting dizzy just thinking about what they hope to achieve. Try and stand up to this brutal rape of your privacy and right to self determination and you'll have the children screaming Luddite at you because they have been taught to compartmentalise life into the narrow confines of digital logic rather than appreciate the richness of possessing an all encompassing soul and human spirit.
 
Mad as Fish said:
Ask, Gates, Tusk, Uber, Amazon etc etc. They want their tentacles in every part of your life for the sake of having some sort over power over you. Digitization has allowed and encouraged this and they are getting dizzy just thinking about what they hope to achieve. Try and stand up to this brutal rape of your privacy and right to self determination and you'll have the children screaming Luddite at you because they have been taught to compartmentalise life into the narrow confines of digital logic rather than appreciate the richness of possessing an all encompassing soul and human spirit.
Being part of the EU is losing your 'all encompassing soul and human spirit'?

A bit of an exaggeration.

Leaving the EU and rejoining the UK might be a bit much alright.
 
Minggatu said:
The most commonly spoken second language in each London borough

I think that map is makey-uppey. For instance south east London is dominated by people from Africa. Most Nigerians speak several Nigerian languages. None would speak Polish.
 
Telstar 62 said:
Typical mendacious Brexiteering bluster. Democracy is an on-going process and does not freeze after one referendum. The Brexiteers know that they are making a horrendous mess of their own precious project. They know that they will have to continue to peddle any little trickery they can to head off the inevitable criticism to which their whole position is so vulnerable. They're shamelessly pressing any inflammatory buttons that they can in order that people don't make rational , informed decisions. First there was the race card with all of the Turks entering the EU and now they're attempting to stoke up the class warfare angle in order to stave off the day that they actually have to answer some questions.

They are busy suggesting that their tragi-comic version of Brexit is the will of the people but the evidence would suggest otherwise. When May gambled on a GE to strengthen her hand the public response very much suggested that they were not exercised by Brexit at all. What these Brexiteers are terrified of is another referendum which is why they want to suspend democracy at the 2016 referendum and all their expert underhandedness is now focused on this end. Not unlike the Cold War era when any country with the word 'Democratic' in their title was anything but a democracy these guys are no defenders of it either but their attempt to advocate on behalf of the working classes takes the biscuit while they arrange handy little relocations for their own often huge assets or continue to benefit from EU pensions and such not to mention quietly applying for EU passports for themselves. It's hard to imagine a more odious collection of charlatans emerging from a civilized country like Britain.
 
