BREXIT: the general forum (Second Thread)

Typical mendacious Brexiteering bluster. Democracy is an on-going process and does not freeze after one referendum. The Brexiteers know that they are making a horrendous mess of their own precious project. They know that they will have to continue to peddle any little trickery they can to head off the inevitable criticism to which their whole position is so vulnerable. They're shamelessly pressing any inflammatory buttons that they can in order that people don't make rational , informed decisions. First there was the race card with all of the Turks entering the EU and now they're attempting to stoke up the class warfare angle in order to stave off the day that they actually have to answer some questions.They are busy suggesting that their tragi-comic version of Brexit is the will of the people but the evidence would suggest otherwise. When May gambled on a GE to strengthen her hand the public response very much suggested that they were not exercised by Brexit at all. What these Brexiteers are terrified of is another referendum which is why they want to suspend democracy at the 2016 referendum and all their expert underhandedness is now focused on this end. Not unlike the Cold War era when any country with the word 'Democratic' in their title was anything but a democracy these guys are no defenders of it either but their attempt to advocate on behalf of the working classes takes the biscuit while they arrange handy little relocations for their own often huge assets or continue to benefit from EU pensions and such not to mention quietly applying for EU passports for themselves. It's hard to imagine a more odious collection of charlatans emerging from a civilized country like Britain.