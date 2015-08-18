BREXIT: The Starters Gun for Irish Reunification?

Ratio Et Fides said: Most Unionists, the vast majority, are opposed to the EU. I would also guess that a significant amount of Republicans are as well. The reason that UKIP have done a lot crapper than they could have in Northern Ireland is that they have attracted into them utter psycho Loyalists. It true though that in Scotland, Wales and now to some extent Northern Ireland the EU is more popular than in England due to the fact that it has been doing stuff that it was London's duty to do. However leaving the EU will be massively helpful for the UK economically, freeing up are ability to trade across the world as well as getting rid of the massive bill that Brussell's vampires off the UK. I in my pessesism have been believing that Cameron especially as our masters in Washington are agin a Brexit is lying about a referendum however if we do see the UK leave than it would make me strongly inclined to vote No in a border poll as long as the ROI remains within Brussel's fist. I would love to see the ROI out of the EU too. Click to expand...

LOONY RIGHT

£0.1 TRILLION

I'm willing to wager that the majority of Northern Irish unionists are willing to stay in the EU with reforms. The case for leaving the EU is based on tribalism, and the economic benefits case are based on ideological dogmas rather than evidence.The UK will vote to stay in because it is Eurosceptic, but not Europhobic enough to take all kinds of risks in the world upon leaving.It's okay to be Eurosceptic within the EU, the EU is lead by Eurosceptics who have enough Europhillia to keep a level of common ground on the things they do like such as the Common Market.The EU is filled with red tape and bureaucracy not because of the federalists but because you have 28 proud nations trying to perpetrate from common ground.Quite often no legislation can get passed simply because one nation can't accept the terms it wants to impose on other nations.Jim Nicholson and Diane Dodds are not over enthusiastic about losing their jobs, and neither is Martina Anderson. Why is that?Partially because there is no real Exit strategy for leaving the EU, only anti-EU agendas which haven't won a political consensus among the British public.Brugges Group Tories, UKIP and militant left wing groups make such a weak political case because they don't factor in a nation with opposing views to themselves having to work at the nation they want to happen. Some crude hybrid between A libertarian UK and an authoritarian UK as long as everything in between gets thrown out with the bathwater.It's reliant on soundbites and straw-man arguments... Federalization - Immigration/Border Control - The Euro - "Free Trade" - Repatriating Powers - Membership Fees.Ask the same people how the rest of the world is going to change to suit the UK simply because it leaves the EU, and I don't think they could really speculate.Getting back the £15 billion a year in EU fees is not going to wall up the border, fix the black holes in the NHS, renew Trident, police state the country against liberals and Romanians, raise defense spending, crackdown on international terrorism ... all the big spending commitments thewant to spend money upon, even if you scrap the £6 billion EU spending farm subsidies and science program spending is NOTHING Compared with thethe UK National debt has increased in the last year alone.Fighting the "human rights agenda" is not going to make the British public docile and susceptible to the UK media ... heck look who Labour voters want to choose as their next leader.It's very thin on details about what will actually change in the world outside of the UK as a result of a BritExit.There's talk about "Bilateral deals" with no mention about what the other side of that deal will want, that is a unilateral colonial attitude.The EU would march on without British influence.UKIP will lose a few MEP jobs and salaries.Chinese people will still be speaking Catonese and Manderin rather than English, Brazilians Portuguese, and Indians HindiForeigners will still be ForeignImmigrants will still MigrateCriminals will still be CriminalHealthcare will still be ExpenseScience will still be the only way to do "miracles"The UK will not have the iron ore resources to restart the shipbuilding trade and other heavy manufacturers have that virtual continents like Australia and Russia have.Climate change will go on.The fish stocks of the Atlantic will not suddenly explode in celebration of British nationalism.This is more about trying to implement an Orwellian police state that is not subject to the ECHR within an Anglo-Saxon world run by some artificial Anglo-American diarchy than even Oswald Mosley would be seen as a loony lefty within.The only "Republicans" who want to leave the EU and have the UK and Ireland become like that are wannabe G.O.P.-ers.Cameron certainly doesn't want to leave, he's steered the Common Market into the British or as Yanis Varoufakis puts it the Anglo-Celtic model ... and culturally similar countries to the British such as the Germans and other Northern Europeans including at times the Irish are all very happy with that. He's stopped the Tobin Tax, he's reduced the EU budget, he's probably going to get the benefit crackdown he wants but at the cost to British citizens on benefits in the other 27 nations ... top of that list is Ireland.