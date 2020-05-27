Brid Smith TD makes personalised attack on High Court judge

The comments of the politician “amount to an extraordinary and wholly unjustified attack on the integrity and independence of the judge”, they said.



This story has been referred to on other threads but probably deserves one of its own.Brid Smith, the far-left TD, has been strongly criticised by the Minister for Justice, the Association of Judges in Ireland and the Bar Council for a personalised attack on Judge Garrett Simons for his recent judgment striking down the sectoral employment order for construction workers.In her Facebook post, Smith called Simons a "right wing judge" who earns over €200,000 (which is incorrect).Charlie Flanagan has called the remarks "sinister". The AJI have said:My own view is that sometimes lawyers can be overly precious about legitimate criticism of judges' decisions. However it's one thing to criticise the decision itself; it's another entirely to personally attack the judge making it. We've seen this sort of nasty populism from both the far right and far left in recent years and it's worrying to see Smith and the Irish far left descend even deeper into the gutter.